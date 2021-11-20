ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get your finances in order for the Great Resignation

By Lisa Rowan, Forbes Advisor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August, 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs. Then in September, another 4.4 million did the same. We refer to it as the great resignation, though others call it the great reshuffling or the great reorganization. Whatever you choose...

Honolulu Civil Beat

The ‘Great Resignation’ Began Before The Pandemic. Bosses Need To Get Used To It

Finding good employees has always been a challenge — but these days it’s harder than ever. And it is unlikely to improve anytime soon. The so-called quit rate – the share of workers who voluntarily leave their jobs – hit a new record of 3% in September 2021, according to the latest data available from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. The rate was highest in the leisure and hospitality sector, where 6.4% of workers quit their jobs in September. In all, 20.2 million workers left their employers from May through September.
prweek.com

Why the great resignation is a great thing

While most news coverage refers to the mass exodus of employees as a negative obstacle to overcome, I know the “great resignation” is a good thing for companies. Heck, it’s a great thing. In September, the Edelman Trust Barometer special report on the belief-driven employee showed that one in five...
wfxb.com

How to Get Paid for Your Steps

Here’s a way to make up for inflation, you can actually make money for all the steps you’re putting in. There are apps where you make money or even help raise money for charities by tracking your exercise. Some organizations and companies contribute as a way of giving back to communities and encouraging wellness. Some apps do it for research. The Achievement-Reward Health app is one where you can redeem points for cash or charities. You simply sign up to participate and connect the app you use to track your steps.
International Business Times

Put Your Finances In Order Before Divorce Or Suffer More Pain

No one enters a marriage with plans to divorce or plans to have a stranger looking at their expenses with a fine-tooth comb, but it happens. Individuals often pay their bills online without performing any serious recordkeeping. This can become problematic, even if you aren’t headed into a divorce, and can be especially challenging when compounded with the emotional trauma that comes with ending a marriage.
fox13news.com

How companies can avoid turnover in 'The Great Resignation'

The 'Great Resignation' is real. The number of people leaving their jobs is at a record high, with employees citing work-life balance and burnout as top reasons for making a change. A new survey suggests it could get worse if companies don’t make workplace changes of their own.
Forbes

How To Use The ‘Great Resignation’ To Transform The Customer And Agent Experience, Part One

A 25 year veteran of customer service at brands like Apple, EA, and Samsung, Michael Lawder is ASAPP’s Chief Experience Officer. The “Great Resignation” is wreaking havoc on the labor market. Many say this is largely driven by burnout, a desire to work remotely and a resetting of priorities post-pandemic. In the customer service and contact center industry, this phenomenon could take a bad problem and make it worse.
Fortune

The Great Resignation could get worse if companies aren’t careful

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Great Resignation is picking up steam. On Friday, we learned the quit rate hit a new record—with 4.4 million workers voluntarily quitting their jobs in September. The factors contributing to this phenomenon are numerous. The hot job market. Burnout. Retirements.
The Motley Fool

How Gap Insurance Could Save Your Finances

Don't end up getting stuck with car payments for a vehicle you no longer have. Car payments can be expensive and can be one of the biggest items in most people's monthly budgets. While this may be worth it for a vehicle that's needed to fulfill work or family obligations, imagine having car payments for a vehicle that has been destroyed or damaged.
momeefriendsli.com

4 Useful Tips On How To Properly Plan Your Finances

Do you need to plan your finances? If so, the best thing you can do is take a look at your current situation and decide what would work best for you. For starters, it’s important to know that there are a lot of different financial planners out there-some have experience with just investors or retirees, while others specialize in something else entirely. Read this article for four helpful tips on how to properly plan your finances.
kcrw.com

Workplace burnout and the Great Resignation

On this week’s Life Examined, how health organizations and employers are recognizing that workplace burnout is a real and growing problem. In 2019 the World Health Organization officially identified workplace burnout as an “occupational phenomenon.” Today burnout is reaching epidemic proportions and many employees say the pandemic has made the problem worse. Host Jonathan Bastian talks with burnout expert and author of “The Burnout Epidemic” Jennifer Moss about why overwork has reached epidemic proportions and what employers can do about it. We also hear from Sebastian Cruz, a former hedge fund employee, who says overwork forced him to not only to quit his job but shift careers.
Your Radio Place

The "great resignation" continues

WASHINGTON, D.C.–An estimated 4.4 million workers voluntarily quit their jobs in the month of September, according to government data released Friday. The quits rate, the percentage of resignations relative to total employment, hit 3%. Both figures are the highest on record. Analysts say the data reflect an increasingly strong labor market, with companies vying for employees.
TechRepublic

How to mitigate the effects of the Great Resignation via skill development

It's no shock employees are switching jobs for more money, but a recent report from Visier shows there are ways to retain employees beyond larger paychecks. For businesses struggling to retain and attract new talent, a common challenge is employee pay. A recent report from Visier, a people analytics software company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, confirms that suspicion. The report indicates that 43% of the 1,000 US-based people surveyed cited wanting a higher salary as their top reason for leaving.
Forbes

The Great Resignation: Stop The Bleeding And Boost Your Retention

Certified Executive Coach & Career Accelerator | Best-selling author of "Elevate Your Career: More Impact + More Income" | UPPSolutions. Let’s face it; the “way we’ve always done it” just simply isn’t working anymore. The Great Resignation, signaled by over 4 million Americans quitting their jobs, isn’t just because people want to work from home. People aren’t fleeing the office; they are fleeing the status quo. People are fed up with glass ceilings and empty promises of pay raises with little to no professional development opportunities. If you don’t like the attrition rates, maybe it’s time to understand why.
Fortune

The Great Resignation is accelerating

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Great Resignation appears to be getting worse. In September, 4.4 million people quit their jobs, a record high, the Labor Department reported Friday. September's quit rate rose to 3% from its high of 2.9%...
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
