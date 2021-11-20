ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Zebra crossing lights the way: LED road markings are the first in the UK to illuminate up for pedestrians at night

By Elmira Tanatarova For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A new zebra crossing which lights up as pedestrians approach it is the first in the UK.

The innovative new concept in Portsmouth, Hampshire has LED panels installed in the road surface and illuminates as pedestrians walk towards it.

It was developed to make zebra crossings safer as it makes pedestrians more visible to approaching drivers at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBgNg_0d2pbZnG00
The innovative new concept in Portsmouth, Hampshire has LED panels installed in the road surface and illuminates as pedestrians walk towards it 

The new crossing system will be monitored and the concept could be replicated across other parts of the city if it's successful.

Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for traffic and transportation, Councillor Lynne Stagg, said: 'We are always looking for new ways to improve road safety and I'm delighted we're the first place in the UK to use this innovative new technology.

'We chose this crossing because it's very busy particularly at night with all the nearby bars and restaurants, we want to make the crossing more visible and encourage more people to cross there safely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fieSX_0d2pbZnG00
The crossing was developed to make zebra crossings safer as it makes pedestrians more visible to approaching drivers at night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLjq3_0d2pbZnG00
The new crossing system will be monitored and the concept could be replicated across other parts of the city if it's successful 

'We always tell people to make themselves as visible as possible, it's a really simple way to improve safety and lighting up this crossing is a great example of how that can work.'

Road contractor Colas developed the lighting system, which worked with the local council and the Department of Transport.

TIan Gibson, director of asset contracting at Colas, said: 'It is a first in the UK and we are looking forward to sharing the results of this trial within the industry.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Gate City

Christmas lights illuminate famous London gardens

London's Kew Gardens has launched its spectacular after-dark Christmas trail with trees and Victorian glass houses illuminated in festive lights for an event that is already close to selling out. (Nov. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
LIFESTYLE
CleanTechnica

UK-Led COP Aviation Declaration Too Weak to Clean Up Flying

Originally published on Transport & Environment. The UK-led international climate ambition declaration for aviation announced last week is too weak to reduce flying’s climate impact, says Transport & Environment. In relying on the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the signatories make the same mistakes as previous efforts to tackle aviation emissions, says the group.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK Covid map: How many cases are in my area?

The UK recorded 44,917 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number over the last week to 292,417, a rise of 22,615 or 8.4 per cent on the preceding seven days.That gives the UK a case rate of 422.7 per 100,000 people for the seven-day period ending on 17 November 2021, according to the government’s latest figures.While the successful rollout of the vaccines over the course of the calendar year has continued to keep the British death rate low, that infection level has remained stubbornly high for weeks now, typically hovering around the 40,000-per-day mark with the occasional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zebra Crossing#Illuminate#Lights Up#The Crossing#Uk#Portsmouth City Council
The Independent

Steve Cram hails Hexham after town named happiest place to live again

Athletics hero Steve Cram joined other Hexham residents in extolling the virtues of the town that has been named Britain’s happiest place to live for the second time in three years.The well-appointed market town in Northumberland’s Tyne Valley came top of Rightmove’s “happy at home” index, now in its 10th year, which asked more than 21,000 people across Britain how they feel about various aspects of where they live.Its historic town centre, complete with 800-year-old market place and abbey, has independent shops, bars and restaurants, clean streets and a leaf-strewn park.Happiness measures in the Rightmove index include friendliness and community...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Football’s alcohol pilot proposal ‘bizarre’ in current climate, policing lead claims

The UK’s football policing lead says it is “bizarre” that the fan-led review has called for a pilot allowing the consumption of alcohol in sight of the pitch just months after the disorder at the Euro 2020 final.Chief Constable Mark Roberts of Cheshire Police also accused the review panel of failing to consult with the police before making its recommendations.The review has called for a small-scale pilot in the Vanarama National League and Sky Bet League Two and for the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the Home Office and the UK Football Policing Unit to work closely together...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Ancient human relative that lived in South Africa 2 MILLION years ago walked like a human but climbed like an ape, analysis of 'missing link' lower back fossils reveals

An ancient human relative that lived in South Africa two million years ago walked like a human but climbed like an ape, new analysis has revealed. Scientists said the discovery of new lower back fossils belonging to Australopithecus sediba had settled a decades old debate about how early hominins moved.
SCIENCE
thedrive

Australian Police Impounded a Motorized Cooler and the Photo Is Amazing

Regulations in Australia are strict on anything with an engine. Australia has often presented itself as the laid-back land of the larrikins, living by the code of "she'll be right, mate." The reality has always been quite different, with the rules-obsessed society always ready to crack down on fun. A perfect case in point is this recent effort by Victoria Police, who impounded a motorized cooler this week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
biospace.com

Money on the Move: November 17 – 23

Plenty to be thankful for this week for these biopharma companies, especially with the influx of cash. This one-year-old biotech is “pioneering the field of Generative Biology,” to program novel protein therapeutics to perform “almost any desired biological function.” And with last week’s massive $370 million Series B round, Generate’s got the cash to beat a path to the clinic for its developmental programs while advancing its technology platform. The platform uses machine-learning tech to understand the underlying genetic code that guides the function of proteins.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
gadgetsin.com

Wyze LED Night Light with Light and Motion Sensors

With light and motion sensors, Wyze LED night light always gives you illumination at right time, and you can link up to 10 Wyze night lights. The LED night light measures 3.14 x 2.04 x 0.55 inches and weighs ‎5.4 ounces. As shown in the images, it delivers a compact and lightweight design, and included easy-pull tape and metal mounting plate allow you to easily mount it on the wall or other places in your house. Meanwhile, the minimalistic and low-profile design makes it compliant to the interior decoration style.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Thousands of ethnic minority patients who died of Covid 'could have survived' because oxygen meters used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin

Sajid Javid has ordered an urgent review to look at racial bias within medical equipment after a study found oxygen level readers used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin. The Health Secretary, 51, plans to work alongside American counterparts within Joe Biden's administration to deliver new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Life in one of the world's most isolated communities: Indigenous Canadian woman reveals it takes two days to get groceries from nearest town 338 miles away, there's only five hours of daylight in winter and no one has an address because it's so small

An indigenous Canadian woman who lives nearly 400 miles from her nearest town has become a viral sensation for talking about her life in a remote town of just 90 people. Sinead Meader lives in Beaver Creek, a community in Yukon on the Canadian-Alaskan border, 338 miles from their nearest town, Whitehorse.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Grade II-listed Cornish property that was 'the first in England' to obtain a mortgage - after its owners blew their money on gambling and needed help to buy the house in 1634 - goes on the market for £2.75millon

A Grade II-listed Cornish property that was 'the first in England' to obtain a mortgage has gone on the market for £2.75million. Trewoon Manor was rescued from ruin by its current owners after it had lain derelict for at least a century. David and Liz McCormick bought the 14th century...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Queen sends message of support to residents stranded by floods in BC

Queen Elizabeth has issued a statement of support to the people of British Columbia who have suffered as a result of massive flooding in the province. "My thoughts are with the people of British Columbia as you continue to confront the recent catastrophic flooding and gradually begin the process of recover and rebuilding. I am grateful for the tireless work of the many first responders and volunteers who continue to provide comfort and support to their fellow Canadians during this difficult time," the statement said. At least four people have died in the flooding, and thousands more are stranded...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Life on the Frontier after the Battle of the Alamo: Remarkable color photographs showing life in south west Texas, including the battle-scarred Alamo, are up for sale at auction

Gun-wielding cowboys, bullet-ridden buildings and proud Frontier families have been brought to life in a series of unearthed photographs of the Wild West in the 1870s. The hand-coloured photo slides, taken in the time of Billy the Kid and Jesse James, show the realities of life among gunslingers and bandits in their Stetson hats in south-west Texas.
VISUAL ART
AFP

Families mourn dozens killed in Bulgaria bus crash

Grief-stricken relatives on Wednesday mourned 45 people killed in a fiery bus crash in Bulgaria, as survivors recounted the "horror" of escaping the burning tourist coach. The crash is Bulgaria's deadliest, and the worst road accident in Europe in a decade, plunging the country into mourning, along with North Macedonia where many of the young victims were from. Officials believe the bus crashed into the highway rails and caught fire south of Sofia early Tuesday while travelling from Turkey to North Macedonia. Only seven survived after they broke a window and escaped.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

265K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy