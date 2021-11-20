Donald Tusk banned from driving for speeding

Chancellor Angela Merkel's husband on Tuesday accused unvaccinated Germans of "laziness", as calls grew louder for the country to consider mandatory coronavirus jabs to combat a dramatic rise in infections. Germany's Covid-19 resurgence has in part been blamed on its relatively low vaccination rate compared with Western European nations like France, Italy or Spain, with just 68 percent of the population fully jabbed. "It is astonishing that a third of the population does not follow scientific findings," Merkel's husband, Joachim Sauer, said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica and picked up by German daily Die Welt. "In part, this is due to a certain laziness and complacency of Germans," said Sauer, who seldom speaks in public.

