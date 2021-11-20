ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Donald Tusk banned from driving for speeding

By James Crisp,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Tusk, the former European Council president who once declared there was a “special place in Hell for Brexiteers”, was banned from driving for speeding on Saturday. Mr Tusk, who is now the head of Poland's main opposition party, Civic Platform, was fined and his license suspended for three...

www.telegraph.co.uk

kfgo.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
POLITICS
AFP

EU readies sanctions against Belarus transport

The European Union will impose sanctions on Belarus' airline and on international firms involved in migrant trafficking, in response to the crisis on Poland's border, top officials said Tuesday. She said her commission would draw up a sanctions "blacklist" of travel and transport firms involved in trafficking migrants into the bloc, for approval by parliament and member states.
EUROPE
The Independent

Boris Johnson offers extra help to France to crack down on people-smuggling gangs

Boris Johnson has offered additional support to France to “demolish” people-smuggling gangs in the wake of the English Channel disaster believed to have claimed the lives of more than 30 migrants.Speaking after chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee, the prime minister said that the French authorities had previously rejected the offer of practical help from the UK - believed to include options such as police officers to patrol beaches and surveillance planes to spot launches of small boats attempting the perilous crossing.He said his government would “leave no stone unturned to demolish the business proposition of...
POLITICS
Donald Tusk
Telegraph

Calais mayor takes aim at Boris Johnson over Channel migrant disaster

The mayor of Calais on Wednesday partially blamed Boris Johnson for the death of at least 27 migrants off the northern French coast, accusing the Prime Minister of lacking the “courage” to handle those who wish to reach Britain on home soil. Natacha Bouchart’s virulent criticism came as French politicians...
POLITICS
jack1065.com

European Parliament demands freeze of EU recovery money for Poland

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The main political groups in the European Parliament have written jointly to the European Commission, demanding it freeze billions of euros in recovery money for Poland until Warsaw respects the rule of law and the primacy of EU law. In a letter, the centre-right People’s Party, centre-left...
POLITICS
Telegraph

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

CALAIS, France (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron appealed Thursday to neighboring European countries to do more to stop illegal migration into France after at least 27 people died trying to cross the English Channel. Macron said that when migrants arrive on French shores with hopes of heading to Britain “it...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Merkel's husband calls unvaccinated Germans 'lazy'

Chancellor Angela Merkel's husband on Tuesday accused unvaccinated Germans of "laziness", as calls grew louder for the country to consider mandatory coronavirus jabs to combat a dramatic rise in infections. Germany's Covid-19 resurgence has in part been blamed on its relatively low vaccination rate compared with Western European nations like France, Italy or Spain, with just 68 percent of the population fully jabbed. "It is astonishing that a third of the population does not follow scientific findings," Merkel's husband, Joachim Sauer, said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica and picked up by German daily Die Welt. "In part, this is due to a certain laziness and complacency of Germans," said Sauer, who seldom speaks in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

An energy crisis looms for Germany’s new chancellor

Two months after its general election, Germany finally has a new government, a three-party agreement melding disparate political outlooks that will be hard to contain. The “traffic light” coalition is made up of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), the German Greens and the centre-Left Social Democrats (SPD), whose leader Olaf Scholz will be the new chancellor.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Boris Johnson under fire over spy report delays

The intelligence and security Ccommittee has called out Boris Johnson over government delays preventing the publication of its annual report on Britain’s spy agencies. MPs and peers on the powerful committee have demanded Downing Street take action so their audit of the intelligence and security agencies can be released before Parliament rises for Christmas recess on Dec 16.
POLITICS
Telegraph

EU set to propose 'nine-month expiry date' on Covid vaccine passports for travel

The European Union is to recommend a nine-month expiry date on Covid vaccine passports for those looking to travel into the bloc, according to reports. Member states should prioritise vaccinated travellers and continue to welcome those inoculated with doses approved by the EU, documents seen by Bloomberg show. The memo...
TRAVEL
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

