Public Safety

Japan’s yakuza gangs will be extinct in 50 years, says ex-member amid police crackdown

By Julian Ryall
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan’s once-feared yakuza gangs are dying out in the face of intensifying police pressure and a lack of interest among young people in a career of crime. A recent unprecedented death penalty against a “gokudo” – literally, a member of “the extreme path” – has sent shock waves through the country’s...

