Saquon Barkley questionable vs. Buccaneers on Monday night

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiants running back Saquon Barkley has a chance to make his much-anticipated return on Monday Night Football. The Giants have officially listed Barkley as questionable...

giants.com

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream Monday Night Football

The New York Giants travel to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers in Week 11 on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET in Raymond James Stadium. This is the 24th regular season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants leading the series, 15-8. The teams have met each of the last four seasons, most recently in Week 8 of the 2020 season when the Giants fell to the Bucca- neers, 25-23, in East Rutherford. The Giants have won three of the last four meetings in Tampa.
NFL
giants.com

Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas eye return vs. Bucs

There was one topic on everybody's mind when the Giants returned from their bye week on Monday: the status of injured players. In particular, the questions centered on running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas. A week ago, coach Joe Judge said the team was "hopeful" the key offensive pieces could return for Monday Night Football in Tampa Bay, the Giants' first game back after entering the break with a 3-6 record while winning two of their last three games. That notion has not changed.
NFL
FanSided

Giants Game Monday: Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds and Prediction for Week 11 NFL Game

Daniel Jones, Kadarius Toney, and the NY Giants take on Tom Brady, Chirs Godwin, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 11 of the NFL season. The NY Giants (3-6), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and safety Xaiver McKinney, take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3), led by quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver Chris Godwin, and linebacker Devin White in an NFL Week 11 game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 (11/22/2021) at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.
NFL
The Staten Island Advance

Giants’ Logan Ryan tests positive for COVID-19, likely out Monday night vs. Buccaneers | What must happen for him to be cleared?

UPDATE: The Giants on Friday afternoon gave an updated and corrected timeline of events that led up to safety Logan Ryan testing positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, Ryan was determined to be a vaccinated close contact — for contact that occurred away from the Giants’ facility. So he participated in Thursday’s meetings via video chat, but was able to practice, because the Giants practiced outside. Ryan tested negative Thursday. He was tested again Friday morning, and the result came back positive.
NFL
New York Post

Giants’ Saquon Barkley trending toward playing versus Buccaneers

There are enough what-ifs to drive Saquon Barkley crazy if he allows it. What would the star running back’s season look like if not for a freak accident just as he was hitting his stride? Could he have returned to the Giants from a sprained ankle sooner if he didn’t receive a false-positive COVID-19 test result? Is all this lost time costing him money on his next contract?
NFL
CBS Sports

Antonio Brown ruled out for Buccaneers' Monday night game vs. Giants with sprained ankle

Antonio Brown's ankle sprain will keep him sidelined for Monday night's game against the Giants, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Saturday. The former All-Pro receiver will miss his fifth consecutive game. Brown has not practiced since sustaining the injury. While Brown is out, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saquon Barkley Focused on Return to Lineup

One by one, the questions regarding the exact nature of the ankle injury that kept running back Saquon Barkley out of action came. But Barkley, known for dodging would-be tacklers on the field, politely declined to offer any details into the exact nature of the low ankle sprain he suffered in a Week 5 loss to Dallas.
NFL

