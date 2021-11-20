Saquon Barkley questionable vs. Buccaneers on Monday night

The New York Giants travel to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers in Week 11 on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET in Raymond James Stadium. This is the 24th regular season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants leading the series, 15-8. The teams have met each of the last four seasons, most recently in Week 8 of the 2020 season when the Giants fell to the Bucca- neers, 25-23, in East Rutherford. The Giants have won three of the last four meetings in Tampa.

