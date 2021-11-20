Saquon Barkley questionable vs. Buccaneers on Monday night

Daniel Jones, Kadarius Toney, and the NY Giants take on Tom Brady, Chirs Godwin, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 11 of the NFL season. The NY Giants (3-6), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and safety Xaiver McKinney, take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3), led by quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver Chris Godwin, and linebacker Devin White in an NFL Week 11 game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 (11/22/2021) at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.
