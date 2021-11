The Giants travel to Raymond James Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football with the team looking to build momentum after winning two of their past three games. Tampa Bay and Big Blue have clashed 24 times prior to Monday's matchup. The Giants lead the all-time series, 16-8. The first meeting between the Giants and the Buccaneers occurred in 1977 with the Giants securing a 10-0 victory in their inaugural trip to Tampa Bay. Big Blue gained a 10-0 lead at halftime, highlighted by Bobby Hammond's two-yard touchdown run. That was all the scoring the defense would need, as they intercepted three passes from Buccaneers QB Jeb Blount and held Tampa Bay to 2.7 yards per carry on the ground.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO