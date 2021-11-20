ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Home Show returns! Here’s where you can find this year’s best inspiration

By Ashley Nanfria, Daniela Leon
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvYRT_0d2paULQ00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Are you looking for some inspiration for your home? If so, the Colorado Springs Home Show could be a good resource!

Give! Indy 2021: Pikes Peak Children’s Museum opens permanent location

The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hotel Eleganté Conference & Event Center (located at 2886 S Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO).

For more information about this year’s event, watch the video above!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Southwest Airlines starts seasonal service at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS – Southwest Airlines has started seasonal service to Houston (HOU) and San Antonio (SAT) from the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) for select dates in November, December, and January. The inaugural flight to SAT departed at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20; the first HOU flight departed at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. Seasonal flight […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

KXRM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy