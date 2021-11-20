Colorado Springs Home Show returns! Here’s where you can find this year’s best inspiration
COLORADO SPRINGS — Are you looking for some inspiration for your home? If so, the Colorado Springs Home Show could be a good resource!
The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hotel Eleganté Conference & Event Center (located at 2886 S Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO).
For more information about this year's event, watch the video above!
