Deer camp, nice enough for a wedding reception, keeps its crew's tradition strong
By John Myers
ORIENTA, Wis. — Not far out of downtown Oulu, down a gravel road they call "Tarpaper Alley," you’ll find a deer camp tucked into the ash, oak and aspen forest of northern Bayfield County. In some ways, it’s like a thousand other Wisconsin deer camps, but bigger, and with...
Deer camp is not where adult bucks and does send their fawns to stay occupied and learn new skills during summer break. Well, they might do that secretly, but the deer camp of which I speak is something quite different. This time of year, it is a thing that occurs with hunters and in some cases with family and friends during deer hunting seasons.
I am, I make the trip home to the far northwest corner of Minnesota, 9 miles from Canada and 15 miles from North Dakota to the small town of Lancaster. I grew up in Lancaster, and since I was a baby, the first weekend of November signified a holiday for our family.
A Michigan deer camp is not complete without laughs. If you are new to a deer camp this year, here are a few jokes you can use to share at camp. A couple of deer hunters were hunting deep in the woods. So deep they needed to hire a pilot to take them to deer camp. At the end of the hunt, the pilot returned and saw they shot six deer. The pilot said, "the plane won't carry six deer, you will have to leave two behind." The hunters told the pilot they got six deer on the plane last year. The pilot said, "ok, load them up." A few minutes into the flight the plane crashed into the forest. The hunters and pilot survived the crash. One of the hunters said, "Any idea where we are?" The second hunter replied, "yeah, right about where our plane went down last year."
TOWN OF CROSS PLAINS — There was plenty of sign and history for a successful hunt. The bark on small trees was shredded, an indication that a buck had rubbed his antlers and forehead to leave a scent to challenge other bucks or attract a mate. Droppings the size of peanut M&M’s were scattered about, and there were scrapes that left dirt patches on the leaf-covered ground. A network of trails snaked through the 16-acre undulating property that features stands of oak and hickory.
WAUKESHA (CBS 58)-- Wisconsinites are hearty folks! We love spending time in the elements during the colder months of the year. That means excitement for gun deer hunting season, which begins Saturday, Nov. 20, and even camping and hiking during the winter. There are some things you should know if...
Ask a deer hunter to describe a “best of” experience among all their years of hunting whitetails, and chances are that most could at least narrow it down to a few finalists. Notwithstanding the fact that some are blessed with a better memory than others, the passage of time can dim distant recollections. Of course, fuzzy details can give us license to embellish, and we might end up with something just a tad more colorful than reality.
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – It has been a busy week of getting ready for the nine-day gun season. The State of Wisconsin is covered in the army of orange for the next nine days! There is the line from Escanaba in Da Moonlight when Remnar Soady proclaims, “it’s like Christmas but with guns!”
A Lafayette County deer hunting group, now nearly 30 years strong, has no name. That’s understandable because the area — Yellowstone, Wisconsin — has no village or rural town carrying the name making reference to the limestone rocks, which are only as yellow rock can be. Some 280 miles south...
Deer hunting has been a lifetime tradition for families around the globe. To experience that tradition on Kodiak Island truly makes for a lifetime of memories. Enjoy this episode as Steele Davis, lodge owner of Spirit of Alaska Wilderness Adventures spends the week with family and friends as they keep their holiday tradition of spending time together hunting Alaska's Sitka blacktail deer.
Two Chetek families, the Hakseths and Andersons, have spent decades hunting together and kept the deer camp tradition alive once again this year. Eleven-year-old Mason Anderson was congratulated and greeted family and friends when he harvested this beautiful 11-point buck on opening morning (Saturday, Nov. 20) of Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer hunt. “The Hakseths and I have been hunting together for probably 25-plus years in the chetek area and now it’s time to hand the reins down to our kids to start being successful hunters,” stated Phil Anderson, Mason’s dad. While hunting with family friend and former Chetek resident Nate Weldon, who resides in Boston, Mass., and comes back home every year for rifle season, Mason shot the buck with Weldon’s .30-06 at 7:40 a.m. The 11-pointer had a 16-inch spread, and Mason was the only successful hunter in the group. Seven youth hunters, ages 11–16 hunted in deer camp. Pictured in front, from left to right, are Colten Hakseth, Ryder Hakseth, Mason Anderson and Jazmine Anderson; in back are Kacy Anderson, Mia Clemmens and Emma Anderson.
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Last year saw more people than ever finding ways to get outdoors- hunting was no exception. Deer license sales grew 3.5% last year from the year before. Eric Lobner is the Wisconsin DNR Wildlife Management Program Director. He believes it has to do with a resurgence...
A frost finally came to southeastern Wisconsin last week and there were a few snow flurries to dust things off. That means, once again, that fall hunting seasons have begun and they go into full swing this weekend when the nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday, sending more than half a million hunters into the woods and marshlands across the state in hopes of bagging a big buck and putting some venison in the freezer.
