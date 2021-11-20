Bruins' Curtis Lazar: On track to return

BRIGHTON, Mass – It would seem Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has seized the attention of the Boston Bruins with some bold lineup moves a month into the season. One of Cassidy’s lineup choices was starting rookie netminder Jeremy Swayman in back-to-back games and he responded with a strong weekend winning both contests and stopped 54 of the 58 shots he faced for an outstanding .931 save percentage. The other was sitting defenseman Mike Reilly up in the press box for a couple of games after some soft play in the defensive zone, and inserting former first round pick Jakub Zboril into the lineup for the two wins.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO