Bruins' Curtis Lazar: On track to return

With Rask unfortunately undergoing offseason hip surgery, though, the Bruins and Rask would put off a new contract until the veteran netminder was healthy and ready to return to action. In his absence, the Bruins would split starts between rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman and newly-signed Linus Ullmark until Rask could step in and contribute, should he choose to play again.
Making his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Mike Milbury said he heard that some people in the Boston Bruins organization wanted to give a Jeremy Swayman-Dan Vladar goalie tandem a shot instead of spending big on a free agent.
Smith (undisclosed) skated alone Tuesday and could return Saturday against the Flyers. Smith has missed the last two games and it's now clear that he was not a healthy scratch. The 32-year-old winger has been held without a point while posting a minus-7 rating through eight games this season.
How to follow: NESN, SN1, SNE, SNO, 98.5 The Sports Hub. Leon Draisaitl: 11GP, 10G, 13A, 23PTS; Connor McDavid: 11GP, 9G, 14A, 23PTS; Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: 11GP, 0G, 14A, 14PTS. Mikko Koskinen: 7-1-0, 2.54 GAA, .920 save percentage. Game notes. The Boston Bruins are back in action tonight against the Edmonton...
The Boston Bruins are back in action tonight against the Edmonton Oilers and lines will be shaken up a bit to adjust for Nick Foligno’s return. Foligno will re-enter the lineup tonight after having missed eight games due to an upper-body injury sustained against the Philadelphia Flyers on October 20. Foligno will slot in on the second line’s right wing.
The Boston Bruins haven’t had a whole lot of stability up front, so despite being a month into the season, there’s plenty of tweaking and adjusting still being done to find the right mix of forwards. Craig Smith is expected to return Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers, which could restart...
BRIGHTON, Mass – It would seem Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has seized the attention of the Boston Bruins with some bold lineup moves a month into the season. One of Cassidy’s lineup choices was starting rookie netminder Jeremy Swayman in back-to-back games and he responded with a strong weekend winning both contests and stopped 54 of the 58 shots he faced for an outstanding .931 save percentage. The other was sitting defenseman Mike Reilly up in the press box for a couple of games after some soft play in the defensive zone, and inserting former first round pick Jakub Zboril into the lineup for the two wins.
The Boston Bruins are in the midst of another long layoff between games but while that may be frustrating for a team searching for some rhythm, it’s allowing a key player to heal an injury. The Fenway Sports Group is expanding into the NHL. The New York Islanders are finally...
It is time for another Boston Bruins Prospect Report here at The Hockey Writers. In this edition, Brett Harrison is off to a fast start with the Oshawa Generals, Johnny Beecher makes his season debut at the University of Michigan, Trevor Kuntar moves quickly into the top-six for Boston College, and more.
Tuukka Rask's appearance last week at the Boston Bruins training facility suggests he could be ready to return from off-season hip surgery earlier than expected. Whether that will be with the Bruins remains to be seen. The 34-year-old Rask spent his entire 14-season NHL career with the Bruins, including the...
An early break in the schedule had the Bruins off since last Sunday’s win against the Montreal Canadiens. In this episode, Billy Jaffe and Andrew Raycroft discuss a game in which Bruins’ defenseman Mike Reilly will return to the lineup and what the defensive pairings might look like. They discuss the Bruins’ goaltending situation and the improved play from Flyers netminder Carter Hart after a down year last season.
The wait continues for some direction on a plan for Tuukka Rask. That’s not all that surprising, but he is almost to the point when he will start running out of runway. The longtime Boston Bruins netminder is without a contract after getting hip surgery over the offseason. He was spotted skating at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, and it appears he has an arrangement with the Bruins where he can use the facility to work out.
DENVER -- Samuel Girard had a goal and three assists for the Colorado Avalanche in a 6-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena on Saturday. Girard has seven points (one goal, six assists) during a three-game point streak. "The last couple games I'm moving my feet, that's...
Thanks in part to what effectively was a bye week, Mike Reilly had to wait a long, long time to get back into the Boston Bruins lineup. Reilly had been playing beneath his capabilities early in November, and head coach Bruce Cassidy had enough after the Nov. 11 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. The defenseman was healthy scratched the next two games, but was inserted back into the lineup for Saturday’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
With the Boston Bruins finally nearing the end of their de facto bye week, things are about to heat up for the Black and Gold. Starting with the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the Bruins will play six games in 10 days. Thanks to their two huge layoffs so far,...
It will be a little bit of “What if?” Boston Bruins edition on Sunday night when last year’s young B’s goalie tandem will instead go head-to-head when the Calgary Flames travel to TD Garden. Dan Vladar is expected to get the start for the Calgary Flames after Flames starting netminder Jakob Markstrom (34 saves) was the starting goaltender in Saturday night’s 5-2 win over the New York Islanders.
The Dan Vladar trade can only be described as mutually beneficial, and the Boston Bruins are happy to see things have worked out for the young goalie. The 2015 third-round pick came up through the Bruins’ system, getting a few cracks at NHL work over the previous two campaigns entering this offseason. But with the Bruins committing big money and term to Linus Ullmark, and Jeremy Swayman also NHL ready, Vladar was the odd man out.
The Boston Bruins will have a different look on the back end when they take the ice on Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres for their traditional night-before-Turkey Day game being played this year in New York. Clearly the Bruins haven’t loved what they’ve seen defensively in the first quarter of the regular season, so now the tinkering begins.
