Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Activated off non-roster list

Welcome back to Blue Jackets News and Rumors. They have played four games since last we spoke winning three of the four including Monday night’s 7-4 win in Buffalo. Two players in particular stood out in a big way in that game. That will be our focus of this week. We will talk about the importance of Max Domi and Jack Roslovic to this team and how they each need to bring their best every night moving forward. Then we’ll take a look at the goalies to this point to see where they stand.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO