NHL

Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Activated off non-roster list

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Domi was activated off the NHL's COVID-19 non-roster...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Clears COVID-19 protocols

Domi is on the ice for morning skate Monday, which means he has cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Assuming Domi doesn't need any extra time to shake off the rust, having not played since Oct. 31, he could be back in the lineup as soon as Monday night's game against the Red Wings. Confirmation on whether he's playing and where he fits in the lineup should arrive before Monday's 7:00 p.m. EST puck drop. Domi had gotten off to a hot start with four points in as many games prior to entering protocols.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Still sidelined against Coyotes

Domi (not injury related) will remain unavailable ahead of Thursday's matchup with Arizona, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Domi has been limited to just four games this season, garnering one goal and three assists while averaging just 13:05 of ice time. Once back up to game speed, the Winnipeg native should be back in the mix for regular minutes in a top-six role, including linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
Santa Maria Times

Roslovic, Domi lead Blue Jackets to 7-4 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 on Monday night. Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in the last four games.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Domi, Roslovic, Goalies & More

Welcome back to Blue Jackets News and Rumors. They have played four games since last we spoke winning three of the four including Monday night’s 7-4 win in Buffalo. Two players in particular stood out in a big way in that game. That will be our focus of this week. We will talk about the importance of Max Domi and Jack Roslovic to this team and how they each need to bring their best every night moving forward. Then we’ll take a look at the goalies to this point to see where they stand.
NHL
Person
Max Domi
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Four points in last two games

Domi picked up an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Jets. Domi has four points (one goal, three assists) in the past two games. He's finally starting to look like the player he was in Montreal in 2018-19 when he put up a career-best 72 points. If Domi can stay healthy, his fantasy value will likely spike.
NHL
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins: 3 Options to Replace Casey DeSmith

The Pittsburgh Penguins have encountered an up and down start to the 2021-22 season. There’s been lots of chatter about the injury bug and COVID-19’s ugly face, but there have also been a few players who have not performed to expectations. One, in particular, is backup goaltender Casey DeSmith, and it may be time for Penguins management to find a replacement.
NHL
#Blue Jackets
Ottawa Herald

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (4-11-1) Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Kraken odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Avalanche ride a three-game win streak into...
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Slides helper

Voracek produced an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Voracek made the play to set up Yegor Chinakhov's first NHL tally at 15:42 of the third period. Those two wingers, centered by Cole Sillinger, have become a solid second line for the Blue Jackets. Voracek is up to a goal and 12 assists in 13 contests as the playmaker on the line, and he's picked up six of his points with the man advantage. As long he's racking up points in some fashion, he'll carry fantasy value at least as a depth option. He's riding a six-game point streak.
NHL
theScore

Blue Jackets to retire Nash's No. 61

No. 61 is heading to the Nationwide Arena rafters. The Columbus Blue Jackets will retire Rick Nash's number March 5, the club announced Thursday. Nash will become the first player in franchise history to receive the honor. "Rick Nash was the face of our franchise and our best player for...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Pots first two goals as Jacket

Kuraly scored his first two goals of the season in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals. After managing only one assist through his first 10 games with Columbus, Kuraly broke out Friday and lit the lamp in the first and second periods for the team's first two tallies of the night. The 28-year-old also played his usual physical game, adding three shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating to his ledger, making the offensive eruption a surprising bonus -- one that's unlikely to be repeated any time soon.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Recalled to NHL

Danforth was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Sunday. Danforth has racked up five points through eight games with AHL Cleveland this season. The 28-year-old forward has never appeared in an NHL game, but he could make his debut Monday with Kevin Stenlund apparently in coach Brad Larsen's doghouse.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Garners helper in win

Sillinger produced an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Sillinger helped out on fellow rookie Yegor Chinakhov's first NHL goal in the third period. In his last five outings, Sillinger has three goals and three assists. The 18-year-old center has fit in seamlessly as the second-line center, earning eight points with 39 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 13 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Off active roster

Per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com, Riikola is no longer listed on Pittsburgh's active roster, indicating he's been assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Riikola's demotion indicates Chad Ruhwedel (not injury related) and Marcus Pettersson (not injury related) will both likely be available for Thursday's game against the Panthers. Riikola's picked up one helper through four top-level games this campaign.
NHL
chatsports.com

Quick Recap- Wings/Blue Jackets

Without Thomas Greiss the Wings are not even in this game. Detroit needs more scoring from the 2-4 lines. If not, the type of we saw tonight will be the norm. After Raymond scored to make it 3-2 for the Wings with six and a half minutes left in the third, they should have buckled down in their defensive zone.
NHL
chatsports.com

Morning Skate: Red Wings at Blue Jackets

Well that was a fun weekend. Detroit was a great host for Saturday, but just like the Wings I had to hit the road. Columbus sits sixth in the tight Metro division with 14 points, which is four behind the Red Wings. However, since they have four games in hand, the Jackets’ 7-5-0 record gives them a higher points percentage than Detroit.
NHL
CBS Denver

CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings Boost Avs Back Up To The Top 10 Ahead Of Thanksgiving

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers. Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus. Alex Newhook of...
NHL

