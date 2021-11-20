ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting in Toronto

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Jarry will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Maple Leafs. Jarry...

www.cbssports.com

Sacramento Bee

Carter, Jarry lead Penguins to shootout win vs Panthers

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is well aware he's struggled in shootouts this season. Jarry took a significant step forward against the Florida Panthers. Jeff Carter scored the winning goal, Jarry made the deciding save in a shootout and Pittsburgh beat the Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night. “It was exciting,” Jarry...
Kansas City Star

Jarry has second straight shutout, Penguins beat Leafs 2-0

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for his second straight shutout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Toronto 2-0 on Saturday night to snap the Maple Leafs’ five-game winning streak. Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter scored for Pittsburgh. Jarry continued a string of strong performances to extend his shutout streak to 151...
beavercountyradio.com

Blueger Has Two Goals to Back Jarry, Penguins Blank Canadiens

Blueger has 2 goals to back Jarry, Penguins blank Canadiens. MONTREAL (AP) — Teddy Blueger scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game skid, pounding the Montreal Canadiens 6-0. Tristan Jarry stopped all 24 shots for the Penguins. Pittsburgh exploded in the first period with goals from Sidney Crosby, Danton Heinen and Jake Guentzel. Blueger and Brock Gill scored in the second, and Blueger added a late third-period goal. Cayden Primeau allowed five goals on 31 shots in two periods for the Canadiens. Samuel Montembeault replaced Primeau at the start of the third, allowed one goal and made 11 saves.
Person
Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tristan Jarry shutout and quick-strike offense propel Penguins past Leafs

TORONTO, Ontario — On Friday afternoon, as Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson reflected on the biggest reasons behind the club’s recent losing skid, he identified three areas of emphasis. Not enough blocked shots. Not enough pucks on net. And the third?. “We get ourselves into trouble when we play a lot...
#Toronto #Montreal #The Maple Leafs
CBS Denver

CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings Boost Avs Back Up To The Top 10 Ahead Of Thanksgiving

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers. Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus. Alex Newhook of...
PensBurgh

Tristan Jarry’s shootout struggles are reaching historic levels

The Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from a two-goal third period deficit on Tuesday night in Chicago only to lose in a shootout, 3-2, to the Chicago Blackhawks. It was a game where the Penguins carried the play all night and were the better team for pretty much the entire game only to have some tough luck and be unable to get a save in the shootout.
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sports
Jarry, Penguins Couldn't Be Happier to Get First Shootout Win

Tristan Jarry's reaction said it all. He said he would be the happiest person in Pittsburgh when he finally got a shootout win, and that was evident when the Penguins goaltender went down to one knee and gave some emphatic fist bumps after doing just that in Pittsburgh's 3-2 win over Florida on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
fantasypros.com

Tristan Jarry gets the start in net versus Winnipeg Monday night

Jarry has recorded shutouts in each of his last two starts, stopping all 50 shots that he faced. Jarry will take a .927 save percentage and 2.17 goals against average up against a Jets offense averaging 3.12 goals per game. On top of that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and his 2.62 goals against average will be in net for the Jets. Do not expect an easy night for Jarry.
KESQ

Jarry solid again as Penguins beat Jets to end perfect trip

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1. Dominic Toninato scored on Jarry in the first period, but that was it. Jarry finished with 30 saves after posting shutouts in the first two games of Pittsburgh’s three-game Canadian trip, at Montreal and Toronto. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, whose perfect road swing followed a three-game skid. Connor Hellebuyck had 33 saves for Winnipeg, which lost its third straight and fell to 7-2-1 at home.
Intelligencer

Jarry Solid As Penguins Down Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday night. Dominic Toninato scored on Jarry in the first period, but that was it as Jarry...
