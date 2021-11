Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said his hamstring injury is a Grade 1 strain and he is not experiencing any pain, just tightness. While speaking with reporters Wednesday, Brown said he felt a pull in his hamstring in the third quarter of the Celtics’ win over the Miami Heat on Nov. 4. He also said the one-to-two-week timeline is likely accurate, but he could be back before then if it heals quickly.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO