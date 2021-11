Whenever Sam Anas needs to remember what kind of friend he has in Devon Toews, all he needs to do is look up at the driver’s side visor in his car. In lieu of a favor, a donation has been made to Hockey Fights Cancer, in loving memory of Deme Anas. We feel the greatest gift is one which helps others living with and moving past cancer. We truly appreciate your being part of our special day. — Devon and Kerry.

HOCKEY ・ 13 DAYS AGO