Top 40 Interactive Trends in November

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom interactive packaging to experiential pop-ups, the top November 2021 interactive marketing ideas engage consumers in both real and digital realms. The top interactive marketing trends offer a look back...

TrendHunter.com

Top 60 Fashion for Men Trends

The November 2021 men's fashion trends were primarily informed by new sneaker drops, winter-ready capsules, and festive apparel items. And while there's no doubt that winter's impending arrival influenced many of the trends within this collection, there were other notable themes in terms of new materials and product innovations. For...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Interactive Light Experience

Es Devlin, teamLab, and James Turrell have teamed up to create an experimental and immersive art experience through their exhibition 'Every Wall is a Door.'. The exhibition, according to the brands, "takes audiences on an exploration of the ambiguity between living and nonliving states of being, and the relationship between humanity and the natural world."
VISUAL ART
TrendHunter.com

Retail Investment Reward Apps

Shareholder rewards and perk platform TiiCKER has launched an innovative new Android reward app that is designed to empower retail investors with the ability to access a range of rewards, discounts and VIP opportunities. The TiiCKER reward app assess users' share ownership to help them access rewards, whilst also suggesting...
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

Privacy-Protecting Digital Ad Platforms

Japanese-based companies KDDI and Supership have joined forces to create a new digital ad platform that is designed to offer refined and relevant advertisements to customers whilst also placing high importance on the privacy of their data. Currently, most digital ad platforms and marketing services make use of third-party data...
TrendHunter.com

Top 45 Kitchen Ideas in November

From at-home mushroom chambers to countertop spirulina units, the November 2021 kitchen trends demonstrate that the lines between gardening and cooking are becoming increasingly blurred. With food prices on the rise and supply chain issues abound, many consumers have been looking for ways to start growing some of their favorite...
HOME & GARDEN
WBRE

Shopping this weekend? Here are the best deals on the internet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Top retailers have started offering holiday prices even earlier this year as concerns swirl around fulfillment. To help people who are in the market for holiday shopping, we collected the best deals we could find on the internet this weekend. The roundup includes a collection of […]
TrendHunter.com

Fashion Concept NFTs

Emerging luxury sportswear label Cole Buxton has announced the launch of its first-ever NFT collection, a strategic launch that represents the brand's new foray into metaverse immersion. Officially titled 'NFT Collection #1,' the debut collection includes a wide range of over 100 unique, hand-drawn artworks that were created from the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Advertising Age

Top four programmatic trends for 2022

The pandemic brought drastic changes to the world of programmatic. If 2020 was the year of marketers scrambling to react, 2021 has been the time to rebound. Programmatic advertisers responded to the new challenges and opportunities and now are looking ahead to 2022. MiQ compiled programmatic predictions for next year...
TrendHunter.com

Social Distancing Measurement Tools

Social distancing has become a defining aspect of the ongoing pandemic, so The Social Stick is intended to make the process of keeping a safe distance a little easier. The stick will extend up to six-feet in length and compacts down into an efficient unit that's suitable for storage in a pocket or pack. The tool is great for enhancing peace of mind when in social settings to ensure that everyone is keeping a safe distance from one another as per public health recommendations.
TrendHunter.com

Integrated Password Management Features

IDX Privacy has been established as a leading provider of digital privacy tools since its release in late 2020, but the platform has now been upgraded to a whole new level with the addition of a password management feature that is designed to curb the risk of password theft whilst also taking a proactive approach to reducing the usage of passwords that are at risk of being compromised.
TrendHunter.com

Functional Sprayable Supplements

These SuperMush functional supplements are being launched by the brand to provide consumers with an easy way to enhance their lifestyle in a simple yet effective way. The products feature a sprayable format for buccal absorption, and comes in three varieties including Immunity, Energy and Chill. Each of the supplements are crafted with different mushrooms and are capable of being used three times per day.
fashionisers.com

Top Trends In Vaping To Watch In 2022

Vaping is nothing new, but like most things in the 21st Century, technological advancement means it’s changing and improving constantly. There are new vape trends being released all the time, new devices and technology that will change the way regulars are vaping. As we move into 2022, here are some of the things you should keep an eye out for, according to supplier Vape Store.
TrendHunter.com

Branded Countertop Beer Taps

Irish beer brand Guinness has announced the launch of the Guinness Microdraught, an at-home beer tap system that will pour the perfect pint of the brand's iconic dark stout. Released just in time for Christmas, this pint-pouring device will appeal to die-hard Guinness fans or, more generally, beer connoisseurs who prefer their brews on draught over canned or bottled.
TrendHunter.com

Consolidated Financial Super Apps

Future FinTech Group, a Florida-based company that specializes in blockchain e-commerce and fintech platforms, is overseeing the launch of a new financial super app that will provide a vast array of digital financial services that range from payments to perks and investment. Designed by the company's subsidiary FTFT UK, this...
TrendHunter.com

Drone-Compatible Smart Mailboxes

An Indianopolis-based company called DroneDek is launching an innovative and eponymous smart mailbox that is designed to be capable of working within a broader high-tech delivery system in order to be able to accept deliveries from drones. This smart mailbox, which works in conjunction with a companion app, is capable...
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 11 Items Soon

If you take a stroll through your local Costco warehouse, you won't be able to miss the beloved sample carts or all of the huge holiday decorations that are already on display. But there's something else that you might not notice at first glance—the infamous "death star." If you see this asterisk on a price tag, it means that the item won't be restocked once the current stock runs out.
WCPO

Walmart Black Friday ad: The 'official' version is here

Walmart has released its final Black Friday 2021 ad, which in Walmart-speak will be their third "Deals for Days" sale. This is the ad that in years past would be considered the "official" Black Friday ad, but in these changing times the sale is different from what most shoppers remember.
biospace.com

Money on the Move: November 17 – 23

Plenty to be thankful for this week for these biopharma companies, especially with the influx of cash. This one-year-old biotech is “pioneering the field of Generative Biology,” to program novel protein therapeutics to perform “almost any desired biological function.” And with last week’s massive $370 million Series B round, Generate’s got the cash to beat a path to the clinic for its developmental programs while advancing its technology platform. The platform uses machine-learning tech to understand the underlying genetic code that guides the function of proteins.
