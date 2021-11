About 96% of NBA players have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to league officials. While there are a few high-profile holdouts — Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn (who is not with the team because of the vaccine mandate in New York City) and Bradley Beal, among others — most players have done what is best to protect themselves and their loved ones around them by getting a vaccine that has proven to be safe and effective.

