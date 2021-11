Fort Bragg, California is home to a man made anomaly that has caused a small region along the Northern California coast to be entirely made up of glass aka Glass Beach. Located in MacKerricher State Park, the colorful sedimentary layered on top of each other on this beach can not be taken home. When you first enter glass beach, the gray surface of the coast looks normal and rather dreary, but once you step onto the coast you can see the shiny stones and materials.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO