ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Could It Be A Boy? Jeezy Predicts He & Jeannie Mai Jenkins Are Having A Snowman Son

By lizsmith23
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

Baby Jenkins is almost here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35QHiH_0d2pXwpB00
Source: © Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Unscripted TV / Telepictures Productions

The ladies of The Real threw their co-host and first-time mom, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, a surprise baby shower on the show Friday. Not only did they surprise the television host with a shower but they also brought out a special guest to complete the celebration. Yes you guessed it, The Real brought out Jeannie’s husband, Jeezy and the tears immediately started flowing.

On September 20th the couple revealed to the world that they were expecting. The two have been going strong since first dating in November of 2018. Now just 7 months after officially being a married couple the new parents are excited for the start of something new.

“I think from the moment we initially first talked about being married, we talked about having something together, whether that was real estate businesses, all those things, but God gave us a child first and I’m just excited to see the first thing that we have together is actually from the both of us. I feel like that’s what we both need right now at our ages and just in our careers. Like Mama Mai said, we ain’t going to spoil the Baby J, you guys are. I’m just excited about us actually having this experience together.”

The couple hasn’t revealed what the baby’s gender is and honestly can’t at the moment because they have no idea. Loni Love decided to dig a little deeper and ask the pair what would they prefer or like.

“I know what I think. I think it’s a boy for sure,” said Jeezy. “I admit, it’s just one of those things where you just know. I just feel like at this point in time, it feels like we need a boy. By the way, you need somebody that is going to be tough like you right now.”

This lucky Liibra seems very confident in the sex of his child and maybe he’s right! Only time will tell for the couple who are expected to deliver before the end of the year.

What do you think the lovely couple is having? Are you team boy or girl? Let us know below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWBK8_0d2pXwpB00
Source: © Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Unscripted TV / Telepictures Productions

Comments / 9

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeannie Mai
Person
Loni Love
Person
Jeezy
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

C-Murder Praises Monica: "We Knew From Day 1 This Was Real Love"

They dated many moons ago and were once sweethearts, but life has sent Monica and C-Murder down several twisty roads. Monica would go on to have children and marry and divorce NBA star Shannon Brown, while C-Murder would get himself wrapped up in a scandal that landed him in prison. In recent years, Monica has been publicly vocal about revisiting the rapper's case and has even helped call on Kim Kardashian and her team to aid in their efforts.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why Tami Roman Gave Her Husband Permission to Have a Baby with Another Woman

Watch: EXCLUSIVE! Evelyn Lozada Details Leaving "Basketball Wives" - Just The Sip. Tami Roman is getting candid about her plans to expand her family. The 51-year-old actress revealed on a recent episode of The Real that she and husband Reggie Youngblood have taken "a pause" on their surrogacy plans and, instead, she has "offered" him an opportunity to "go find someone to have a child with."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowman
Hello Magazine

Khloe Kardashian confirms she and daughter True have COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True have both been diagnosed with COVID-19 with the reality star battling the illness for a second time. Khloe took to social media to share the news, telling fans that she was "sorry" for canceling several commitments. WATCH: Khloe Kardashian reveals favourite face serum. "Hi guys...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Distractify

Young Dolph Leaves Behind Two Kids and His Longtime Partner

With nearly four million monthly listeners on Spotify and even more followers on Instagram, Memphis rapper Young Dolph was well known for his music. Throughout his career, his debut album "King of Memphis" peaked within the top 50 of the Billboard 200 chart, and his most recent work, "Rich Slave," peaked at No. 4.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blackchronicle.com

Porsha Williams Alleges R. Kelly Told Her To Take Her Clothes Off

Porsha Williams is getting candid about a shocking experience she says she had with an embattled R&B singer. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta recently shared excerpts from her book “The Pursuit Of Porsha” with PEOPLE that includes shocking allegations against R. Kelly who was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in September.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Reveals Daughter Kulture’s Hilarious Reaction To Getting A Baby Brother — Watch

Cardi B just revealed what daughter Kulture really thinks about welcoming a baby brother to the family. See the three-year-old’s hilarious reaction here!. Cardi B‘s daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, has a few thoughts about her new baby brother! On Nov. 20, while answering fan questions before her hosting gig at the 2021 American Music Awards, Cardi responded to someone who wondered about her three-year-old daughter’s reaction to her new baby brother. The “Money” rapper simply replied with a clip of the three-year-old, proudly saying how much she wished for a “baby sister” instead.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Gary Owen's Wife Kenya Calls Him A "Lying Narcissist" & Promises Podcast

They announced their divorce earlier this year and since that time, the world has learned the intimate details of Gary Owen's marriage. The famed comedian and his estranged wife Kenya Duke have been married for 18 years, and while their relationship was kept out of the limelight, Duke is making sure everyone knows about her husband's alleged dealings now that they have split.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Erica Mena Twerks On Safaree Samuels During Birthday Celebrations

They've been in the throes of divorce for most of the year, but it looks as if Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are on good terms. The pair have seemingly been at odds on social media for some time, even prior to announcing their split. There have been scathing accusations of infidelities and reports that Mena allegedly destroyed her estranged husband's personal items, and it all came at a time when the pair welcomed their second child into the world.
RELATIONSHIPS
hypefresh.co

Will Smith Reveals That He Fell In Love With Stockard Channing While He Was Married

Sheree Zampino, born November 16, 1967, whixh makes her a Scorpio. Scorpio women are mysterious and deep. Not many know much about a Scorpio woman, unless she makes it known. Over the years, since the separation of the two, the media seemed to overlook Zampino as she’s well off the radar. However, she is the mother of Will’s son Trey, who is 28 years old.
RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy