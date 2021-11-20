ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ollie Clarke brace guides Mansfield to fifth win in a row

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXd9g_0d2pXqWp00

A brace from skipper Ollie Clarke helped Mansfield chalk up a fifth win in a row with a 3-1 home win over bottom club Scunthorpe.

An entertaining first half saw United go ahead against the run of play after 15 minutes when Myles Hippolyte netted from the spot after keeper Nathan Bishop had brought him down trying to go round him following a defence-splitting pass down the middle by Hayden Hackney.

Jordan Bowery hit the post in a 20th minute one on one before Clarke finally levelled on 28 minutes with a low shot inside the right post from 20 yards.

Stags then swept ahead in the first of two added minutes as Keiran O’Hara saved Harry Charsley’s shot from a Stephen McLaughlin cross but, despite getting his hands to Bowery’s follow-up, could not prevent the ball spinning home.

Bishop denied Ryan Loft on a 52nd-minute breakaway, blocking on his near post.

But on the hour Clarke netted his second as he caught Alex Perry dallying on the ball 25 yards out, robbed him and raced forward for a low finish.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mansfield keep up winning run as Ryan Stirk sinks Stevenage

Ryan Stirk’s first Mansfield goal secured the struggling Stags their first league away win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Stevenage. Nigel Clough’s side made it four wins on the spin in all competitions for the first time in four years. Alex Revell’s hosts twice hit the woodwork...
SOCCER
newschain

Brace for Billy Mckay as Inverness win at Queen of the South

Billy Mckay notched a brace as Inverness won 2-1 at Queen of the South to move into second place in the cinch Championship. Mckay fired the visitors ahead with a 19th-minute penalty after Roddy MacGregor had been fouled by Roberto Nditi. And the Northern Ireland international then doubled the lead...
SOCCER
ysusports.com

Bowling Wins Twice to Finish MOTIV Ladyjack Classic in Fifth

The Youngstown State bowling team went 2-1 in bracket play on Sunday at the MOTIV Ladyjack Classic and finished the tournament in fifth place. The tournament was hosted by Stephen F. Austin at Sheridan Lanes in Kenosha, Wis. The Penguins, who are ranked seventh in the NTCA Top 25 poll,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Bishop
Person
Alex Perry
Person
Jordan Bowery
Person
Ollie Clarke
Person
Stephen Mclaughlin
Person
Myles Hippolyte
Person
Ryan Loft
Boston Herald

Joseph comes up big for King Philip in win over Mansfield

WRENTHAM — Even the MIAA expanding the football playoffs statewide couldn’t prevent the seemingly annual Div. 2 showdown between King Philip and Mansfield as the Hockomock League rivals met Friday night for the fourth consecutive postseason. Senior captain Jonathan Joseph owned the fourth quarter for the No. 3 Warriors, making...
MANSFIELD, MA
FanSided

Immanuel Pherai scores a brace as Borussia Dortmund II return to winning ways

A brace from Immanuel Pherai helped Borussia Dortmund II claim a 2-1 win over Hallescher FC in the 3. Liga, ending their run of four straight defeats. Dan-Axel Zagadou and Soumaila Coulibaly both started for Borussia Dortmund II on Saturday as Enrico Maaßen’s side made the trip to Hallescher FC in the 3. Liga. The BVB U-23s were looking to return to winning ways, having suffered four defeats in a row before the international break.
SOCCER
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

Rough second stanza leads to fifth loss in a row

A bad second quarter led to a disappointing defeat by Ellsworth Community College. The Panthers played Grand View University JV for the second time in three days with a similar outcome, the Vikings knocking off ECC. This time it was on the Des Moines campus, 62-55.
DES MOINES, IA
lcc.edu

Women harriers win nationals; men fifth

The LCC women’s cross country team earned the Division II Cross Country National Championship in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 13. A total of 26 teams competed in the event. LCC had 78 points to outdistance second-place Hartland Community College, which had 94 points. The LCC men’s team placed fifth...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United#Bowery
wfft.com

Harvey, Komets shut out Walleye for fifth straight win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets shut out the Toledo Walleye 3-0 on Saturday for their fifth straight victory. Josh Owings got the scoring started for the K's, netting his first goal of the season just under 11 minutes in to the first period. Aaron Huffnagle and...
NHL
chatsports.com

Improving and impressive Patriots win fifth in a row, shutting out the Falcons

Bill Belichick's first few Super Bowl championship teams didn't feature Tom Brady throwing the ball everywhere, piling up points. Brady was a young quarterback, and the New England Patriots won a lot of games running the ball, playing great defense, with their quarterback making enough plays to win. The formula...
NFL
Chanute Tribune

Panthers thump Eagles to coast to fifth consecutive win

The Neosho County Panthers women’s basketball team continues to coast through its early non-conference schedule. With a 111-55 home win over the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles JV team on Monday night, the Panthers are to their first 5-0 start to a season under head coach JJ Davis. It’s also the first five-game winning streak Neosho County has earned since the middle of the 2014-15 season.
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
WMDT.com

Cape wins fifth straight field hockey title

DOVER, De- The Cape Henlopen field hockey team won their fifth straight DIAA Division I championship, defeating Smyrna 4-0 on Saturday. The Vikings got their scoring started very early, with senior Reagan Ciabattoni scoring less than two minutes into the first quarter. They would gather a 3-0 at halftime lead...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
hannapub.com

Gray wins Matt Clark 5K race

Approximately 80 people braved cool temperatures to give honor and remember Matt Clark, a local missionary, businessman and family man who passed away June 30. The Matt Clark Memorial World Mission Project 5K Run/Walk was held Nov. 20, starting on the campus of River Of Life Church near Winnsboro. Nate...
WINNSBORO, LA
ferrisstatebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Bolt By Ursuline, Win Fifth Straight

Five Bulldogs finished in double figures, led by sophomore guard Kadyn Blanchard's 25 points, four assists and four boards. Blanchard also shot 5-9 from deep. In a strong defensive outing, Ferris State held Ursuline to 31.6 percent shooting and 15 percent shooting from deep. In the first half, the Bulldogs...
BASKETBALL
newschain

Tony Mowbray happy with young players after emphatic win against Peterborough

Tony Mowbray praised the mentality of Blackburn’s “exciting young team” after they thumped Peterborough 4-0 to move within a point of the play-offs. They had the game wrapped up after racing into a 3-0 lead by half-time through Harry Pickering’s looping header, Ben Brereton Diaz’s tap-in after Tyrhys Dolan retrieved possession, and Darragh Lenihan’s emphatic far-post header.
SOCCER
newschain

Hibernian league form ‘not acceptable’ – Jack Ross

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross admitted their league form was unacceptable after defeat by Ross County made it five consecutive losses in the cinch Premiership. Hibs looked to have turned the corner with Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers but they fell to a 1-0 reverse in Dingwall following Blair Spittal’s 72nd-minute goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Scott Parker admits Bournemouth were holding on for their point at Millwall

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker was happy to take a point away from Millwall despite the 1-1 draw preventing his side going back top of the Championship. Dominic Solanke’s goal late in the first half gave the Cherries the lead and appeared to be sending them back above Fulham, but former Cherries striker Benik Afobe’s well-taken goal midway through the second half levelled the scores.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy