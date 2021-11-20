Ollie Clarke brace guides Mansfield to fifth win in a row

A brace from skipper Ollie Clarke helped Mansfield chalk up a fifth win in a row with a 3-1 home win over bottom club Scunthorpe.

An entertaining first half saw United go ahead against the run of play after 15 minutes when Myles Hippolyte netted from the spot after keeper Nathan Bishop had brought him down trying to go round him following a defence-splitting pass down the middle by Hayden Hackney.

Jordan Bowery hit the post in a 20th minute one on one before Clarke finally levelled on 28 minutes with a low shot inside the right post from 20 yards.

Stags then swept ahead in the first of two added minutes as Keiran O’Hara saved Harry Charsley’s shot from a Stephen McLaughlin cross but, despite getting his hands to Bowery’s follow-up, could not prevent the ball spinning home.

Bishop denied Ryan Loft on a 52nd-minute breakaway, blocking on his near post.

But on the hour Clarke netted his second as he caught Alex Perry dallying on the ball 25 yards out, robbed him and raced forward for a low finish.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox