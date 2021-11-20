ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed when four Jet Skis collide under Coronado Bridge

By City News Service
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A young man was killed in a crash involving four Jet Skis under the Coronado Bridge, police said Saturday.

The crash happened at 12:26 p.m. Friday with a report that one of the Jet Ski riders, a man between 20-30 years old, was not breathing, said Sgt. T.D. De La Pena of the San Diego Harbor Police Department.

Members of the Coast Guard pulled the unresponsive person from the water, began CPR and brought the victim to a nearby dock, the sergeant said. Harbor Police officers met the Coast Guard vessel at the dock and assisted with CPR.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the scene and took over CPR. A short time later, the man was pronounced dead by medical personnel, De La Pena said. His identity was not immediately released.

Other people involved in the collision were taken to various medical facilities for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident was under investigation.

