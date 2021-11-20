ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man United's latest loss piles more pressure on Solskjaer

kentuckytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as Manchester United manager looked to be hanging by a thread after a 4-1 loss at Watford on Saturday which saw the visitors finish with 10 men. United had lost four of its last six Premier League games before the international break...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
uticaphoenix.net

Man United’s drift will continue as long as Solskjaer’s in

MANCHESTER, England — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is growing accustomed to being humiliated on the touchline at Old Trafford. Two weeks after being mocked by Liverpool fans during a 5-0 home defeat against Liverpool, the Manchester United manager was once again subjected to merciless ridicule by Manchester City supporters as his team slid to a comprehensive 2-0 defeat Saturday against their local rivals.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Emmanuel Dennis
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Joshua King
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Man Utd players to respond positively to pressure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his Manchester United players to respond positively to the pressure they are facing as questions on his own future at Old Trafford continue.The international break has seen several reports suggest it is a question of when, not if, Solskjaer is replaced after a run of four Premier League defeats in six – including chastening home losses to Liverpool and Manchester CityBut the 48-year-old painted a picture of business as usual at the club as he said the last fortnight had afforded him and his players time for a reset.“Of course I’ve been in contact and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Solskjaer says struggling Man Utd should relish pressure

London (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the intense pressure he and his struggling stars are under can make Manchester United a better team as they seek to rescue their faltering season. United travel to Watford on Saturday licking their wounds after four defeats in their past six Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Man United#Ap#Gunnar#Norwegian#Hornets#Watford
punditarena.com

Wayne Rooney opens up on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit from Man United

Wayne Rooney has spoken about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United exit. Derby County boss, and former Man United hero, Wayne Rooney has expressed his regret in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer parting ways with United. The Red Devils parted ways with the Norwegian after a dismal defeat away to Watford on Saturday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Harry Maguire sent-off as Watford thrash dismal Manchester United to pile pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

After a day that brought so many storylines together for suitably fitting endings, the wonder is whether this 4-1 Watford rout also brings an end to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time as Manchester United manager. Read it again: 4-1! Look at it again. This absurd afternoon ended with Bruno Fernandes reproaching the away end for booing both Solskjaer and the players that had bothered to go over. That was a landmark moment. It is not an exaggeration to describe this as the worst performance of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. The scale of ineptitude was simply remarkable.It also puts United in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Villarreal manager Unai Emery warns his side to expect a 'reaction' from Manchester United in the Champions League after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - as the ex-Arsenal boss looks to pile more misery onto the Red Devils

Villarreal coach Unai Emery has warned his players to expect Manchester United to bite back in the Champions League on Tuesday night following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United head to El Madrigal needing to respond to another dismal Premier League showing, with Saturday's 4-1 loss away to Watford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford vs Man United: Five things we learned as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s miserable run continues

Manchester United fell to their fourth defeat in five Premier League matches as Watford claimed a stunning 4-1 win at Vicarage Road to pile the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. After David de Gea saved Ismaila Sarr’s retaken penalty early on, Watford took the lead in the 28th minute when Josh King steered in a cut-back, before Sarr made amends for his earlier miss when he fired past De Gea shortly before half time. Half-time substitute Donny van de Beek pulled one back after the restart when he nodded in from close range, but United’s hopes of a comeback were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bleacher Report

Manchester United Confirm Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Exit as Manager After Watford Loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time as Manchester United manager has come to a close after he agreed to leave his position on Sunday following the club's loss to Watford on Saturday. Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.<br><br>Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFC</a>
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Man United's plan post-Solskjaer, Xavi's debut win with Barcelona, Liverpool thump Arsenal, more

The weekend in European soccer was full of talking points as per usual: Manchester United's latest defeat led to the long-awaited exit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Xavi's official debut as Barcelona manager was a winning one, and Liverpool shrugged off a red-hot Arsenal team with ease at Anfield. There were lessons learned for Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea, and Lionel Messi finally scored his first goal in Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain.
MLS
punditarena.com

Michael Carrick On The Pressure Of Adopting Roy Keane’s Number At Man United

Micheal Carrick on taking number 16 from Roy Keane. Before Michael Carrick’s arrival at Old Trafford, it seemed as though no one could live up to the legacy that Roy Keane left in the No. 16 jersey. It was a challenge the former Tottenham Hotspur player embraced from the minute he landed at the club and he described that challenge in his 2018 autobiography, ‘Between The Lines.’
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy