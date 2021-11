7 p.m., Friday, Rocco Ortenzio Stadium, Bishop McDevitt HS. THE PIONEERS (11-1): Is anyone really surprised the Pioneers are back on the big stage? This has been a tight ship for years and L-S always walks in well prepared and well engaged no matter how celebrated the opponent. The Crusaders learned that well two years ago. But you have to start with senior QB Berkeley Wagner, who can beat defenses in myriad ways. He’s stacked up 1,435 passing yards and 18 TDs, but the 6-0 general doubles as one of L-S’s top rushers. He leads the Pioneers with nearly 800 rushing yards, while Giovanni Malatesta (608 rush, 11 TDs) and Jonathan Mellinger (431 rush, 8 TDs) also have weighed in. The wall up is mobile and consistent, the kind that can wear down a defensive front. Defensively, well, the Pioneers have been frugal. The unit just held Kennard-Dale to under 100 total yards and all opponents have managed 115 points all season.

STRASBURG, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO