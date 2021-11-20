ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanaway, WA

Sheriff: Cannabis store employee shoots suspected robbers

seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say an employee at a Spanaway marijuana shop shot two suspected robbers during a holdup earlier this week. The Pierce County...

www.seattlepi.com

Spanaway, WA
Pierce County, WA
Tacoma, WA
