The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half against the New York Jets and the coaching staff should be held accountable. It is just pure ugly. Stephen Ross should call his coaching staff at half time and tell them to apologize to these players. They deserve an apology. They should get one from Chris Grier as well. This team is offensively inept but we can’t blame Tua Tagovailoa and we can’t blame the offensive line. This is a preparation problem. A play calling and play book problem. This is on the coaches.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO