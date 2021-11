Britney Spears is celebrating her new chapter. Just days after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated, the pop star enjoyed her first weekend as a free woman, and took to Instagram to share her happiness with her fans. “What an amazing weekend,” Spears posted onto her Instagram on Monday afternoon. “I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time. I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night.” The singer, who will turn 40 years old on Dec. 2, said she will be celebrating not just her freedom, but also her birthday for...

