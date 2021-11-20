ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat at Washington Wizards Preview

By Shandel Richardson
 4 days ago
Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -6.5

VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive game after Miami recorded a, 112-97, win on 11/18. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has now currently won eight of the last 10 overall against Washington. The Heat are 90-43 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 50-17 in home games and 40-26 in road games. ... The Heat have recorded double-digit wins in nine of their 11 victories this season, marking the third time they have recorded at least nine wins by double figures in their first 11 victories of a season. They last did so in 1994-95, when they posted double-digit wins in 10 of their first 11 victories and also in 1990-91 when they also accomplished the feat in nine of their first 11 wins ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F P.J. Tucker

WIZARDS

G Bradley Beal

G Spencer Dinwiddie

C Daniel Gafford

F Kyle Kuzma

F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Gabe Vincent on filling in for inured players: “I don’t think in any way I was trying to replace Tyler (Herro). Tyler is a hell of a talent, extremely skilled. I was just trying to make the most of my minutes: Be aggressive where it was called for, take open shots, and just try to make the right basketball play every time down.”

