The Woodhouse, a high-end day spa, is now open in Fort Collins. The new spa is located at the corner of Linden and Willow Streets. After two years in the works, owners John and Dana Weiss are thrilled to see their new business venture open. “New construction and COVID-19 definitely impacted our original plans, but with perseverance and patience, we are excited to bring the Woodhouse experience to the Northern Colorado region,” said Dana Weiss, president, and owner of Woodhouse Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 16 DAYS AGO