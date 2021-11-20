ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian says she is ‘scared’ of social media and limits her screen time

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

Khloe Kardashian recently discussed her thoughts on social media, saying that it “scares” her and that she now limits the time she spends on these apps. She says that the comments people make on these apps are “crazy” and that she tries to avoid exposing her daughter to that energy.

RELATED:

Khloe Kardashian finally gets to go outside and resume filming the family’s reality show after testing positive for COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian dazzled at Simon Huck’s wedding in a stunning Oscar de la Renta evening gown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEinz_0d2pVLFY00 GettyImages
Khloe Kardashian at Saturday Night Live

In an interview with Cosmopolitan , Khloe Kardashian talked about a variety of topics, from her businesses to motherhood. While she is one of the most followed personalities on Instagram, she said, “I don‘t even spend an hour a day on social media. I used to spend more for sure, but I’m really good at not being on social media. It scares me.“

Khloe explained how, with age, she’s become more selective about the stuff she shares with her fans and followers. “I used to share anything and everything. I don’t know if it’s age or if I started being more aware and exposed, but you become more guarded – in a healthy way,” she said. While she’s very accustomed to being in the center of the public eye, rumors about herself and her family still infuriate her. “‘It depends what mood I’m in – if I’m having a hard week, I snap and that’s when I go on Twitter and start commenting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXUUS_0d2pVLFY00 GettyImages
Khloe Kardashian at the launch party of Abyss by Abby

When it comes to motherhood, Khloe believes that having a daughter has made her a better person. “I definitely have more empathy. And the motivation that having a child gives you... you want them to be proud of you so badly. That’s not just work, but my manners and how I treat people,” she said. She calls her mother, Kris Jenner, an inspiration, and wonders “how she does it all.” “I don’t know if she’s crazy or a genius,” she said.

Khloe and her family are reportedly shooting episodes for their new Kardashian-Jenner series on Hulu , which should be released early next year.

Comments / 1

Related
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Stunning Body, Pete Davidson Shows Support

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting COVID hold her back. She is posting new photos on Instagram and they are totally showing off her body. Needless to say, she looks stunning. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, is showing off her body on her social media platform. Khloe is wearing an interesting bodysuit that sort of resembles a morph suit. The outfit covers her entire body. It includes swirls of black, white, and brown in the interesting design. Not only that, but the ensemble seems to be a bit see-through. While she isn’t really revealing anything, she is certainly alluding to it.
TV SHOWS
demotix.com

Scott Disick Has Some Harsh Words For Kourtney After The Engagement

Scott Disick is fuming about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement. Supposedly, the Talentless founder feels ambushed by the news and is currently beside himself about the upcoming nuptials. The former couple broke up for good in 2015 after 10 years of on-and-off relationship. They share three children – 11-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Khloe Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian’s Heart Melts When True, 3, Bonds With Brother Prince, 4: ‘Family Is Everything’

Khloe Kardashian’s mini-me daughter True posed for a rare pic with her half-brother Prince, and it seems the ‘KUWTK’ star can’t get enough of their special bond. Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson share an adorable three-year-old daughter named True, however some fans were surprised to learn that the NBA star also has another child. Although Tristan rarely posts him, he has a four year old son named Prince from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig. Tristan recently shared a pic of his two kids looking like twins, which he captioned, “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything.” Khloe jumped into the comments section, writing, “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Khloe Kardashian confirms she and daughter True have COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True have both been diagnosed with COVID-19 with the reality star battling the illness for a second time. Khloe took to social media to share the news, telling fans that she was "sorry" for canceling several commitments. WATCH: Khloe Kardashian reveals favourite face serum. "Hi guys...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Motherhood#Gettyimages#Cosmopolitan#Twitter
BET

Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Reaction To Rittenhouse Verdict

Khloe Kardashian angered some folks on Twitter for apparently commenting on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict but not issuing a statement about the Astroworld tragedy in Houston earlier this month. "Speechless and disgusted!!" the reality star wrote on Saturday (Nov. 20), which social media users believed was her joining the chorus...
KENOSHA, WI
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US Magazine

Khloe Kardashian Tells Haters to Leave Her Daughter True ‘Alone’: I’m Over ‘Unsolicited Commentary’

Censoring herself. Khloé Kardashian is careful not to post too much about her 3-year-old daughter, True, on social media because she wants to avoid the parenting police. “I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, told Cosmopolitan UK in her December 2021/January 2022 cover story, published on Friday, November 19. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kourtney Kardashian Under Fire After Promoting 'Absurd' Pricey Items on Poosh

Among the expensive products that the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star promotes on her Poosh website is an infrared sauna blanket that costs $518. AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has come under fire over her pricey items on Poosh. Having promoted expensive products that she thought were great for holiday presents, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was dragged by online users.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian Finally Breaks Silence On Astroworld

Fans have been trashing the Keeping up with the Kardashians family because they have yet to acknowledge the tragedy that happened at Astroworld. However, Kim Kardashian has finally broken the silence on her Twitter account. Kim Kardashian finally responds to the tragedy. The Kardashian family has not been making fans...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Kourtney Shuts Down Mom-Shamer Who Implies She’s Never With Her Kids: ‘Social Media Isn’t Always Real Life’

Nice try, hater! Kourtney Kardashian shut down a mom-shamer who implied the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star never spends time with her children. “Oh wow, you’re with your kids finally????” the user commented on Kourtney’s Wednesday, November 17, Instagram post. “I’m with my kids every day, thank God....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Chrissy Teigen Blasted by Social Media for Her 'Squid Game' Party

Chrissy Teigen's Squid Game-themed celebrity party isn't sitting well with fans. The TV personality has found herself at the center of controversy after she hosted a party with fellow A-list celebs, including Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, at her home over the weekend themed around the hit South Korean Netflix original series, a theme that now has fans accusing her of being "tone deaf."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian slams criticism that she doesn’t spend time with kids

Kourtney Kardashian shut down a social media troll feigning surprise at the Poosh founder spending time with her three children. “Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????” the critic commented Wednesday on Kardashian’s post, which featured snaps of the 42-year-old reality star riding horseback on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas with children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy