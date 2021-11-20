ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Touchpoint: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (TGHI) on Friday reported a...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Pure Storage stock heads to record after Q3 earnings, raised outlook

Shares of Pure Storage Inc. rallied 10% in the extended session Tuesday and headed to a record after the tech company reported fiscal third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations and raised its outlook, saying rising customer demand fueled its performance. Pure Storage said it lost $29 million, or 10 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $74 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 22 cents a share, beating expectations of 12 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $563 million and above FactSet consensus for $531 million. The company raised its fiscal-year 2022 revenue outlook to $2.1 billion. The stock ended the regular trading day down 0.7%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Touchpoint#Software#Snapshot#Tghi
Zacks.com

Pure Storage (PSTG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Shares Up

PSTG - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 22 cents per share for third-quarter fiscal 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 83.3%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings of 1 cent per share. Total revenues increased 37% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $562.7 million. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets

Comments / 0

Community Policy