Xavier tends to meet Kent State in these types of games. Like most people who end up faced with Kent State, it comes as something of a placeholder. A fallback between more desirable options and an actual community college. Not since 1989 has Xavier lost to KSU, not since then have the teams met after December. This isn’t a buy game, it’s one of those games that crops up in the early season where a mid-major has a chance for a huge win and a big program has a chance to round into form. It’s a trap game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO