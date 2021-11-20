ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton at Manchester City: Match Preview | Injury-hit Toffees face tough Etihad test

By Tom Mallows
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton return to action after (yet another) international break with a tricky trip to face champions Manchester City at Etihad Stadium. Three separate international breaks during the first half of the season makes building up any rhythm or momentum difficult, though in Everton’s case this break probably came at a good...

Women's Football Weekend: Everton's Jean-Luc Vasseur faces another test, can Man City continue to improve, plus exciting derby days

This weekend sees the Barclays FA Women's Super League take centre stage, with some mouth-watering match-ups on an exciting Women's Football Weekend. It all kicks off on Saturday as Tottenham host Arsenal in the North London derby, before struggling Birmingham take on Aston Villa - and former manager Carla Ward - on Sunday afternoon.
Manchester City Star Tests Positive for Covid-19

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday’s home encounter with Everton. De Bruyne scored for Belgium in a midweek international draw with Wales and will need to isolate for ten days, ruling him out of the visit by the Toffees and Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Paris St-Germain.
Match Report – Manchester City Breeze Past Everton

Manchester City turned in a dominant display to record a comfortable victory over Everton at the Etihad Stadium. Goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva sent City second in the league, closing the gap on leaders Chelsea. It was the blues first league match at home since losing 2-0...
Routine win for City as Everton's injury problems mount

This proved to be the perfect Manchester City warm-up for Wednesday's Group A Champions League contest with Paris St-Germain. Their third consecutive win in all competitions came with relative ease and the result never looked in doubt once Raheem Sterling had opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s side just before the break.
Man City midfielder Gundogan wary of 'tough Everton'

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan expects a battle against Everton today. The champions lost their previous home game to Crystal Palace and Gundogan is expecting a tough test. "Everton have always had great managers and players," he said. "From my experience, it was very tough against them. After the international...
FA WSL Recap & Highlights: Everton Women 1-0 Leicester City

The first-win bugaboo is out of the way for Everton Manager Jean-Luc Vasseur, in the league, that is. At the site of his first win in charge of the Toffees — Vasseur earned a 3–1 victory at the Pirelli Stadium in the Continental Cup on Nov. 3 — the Frenchman again was celebrating with his club.
Everton Under 23s return to action with 2-1 victory over Brighton

If you had the blues from watching the Blues first team recently then there was a 45-minute tonic on Monday night at Goodison Park as Everton Under 23s went up against the Brighton and Hove Albion Under 23s. It certainly lifted the spirits on a bitterly cold night on Merseyside....
Manchester City vs Everton LIVE: Pep Guardiola's side look to keep pace with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League... while Toffees battle to get back in top half amid poor form

Pep Guardiola will hope to guide his side to a vital three points against Everton as Manchester City battle to keep pace at the top of the Premier League. Victory for the home side at the Etihad will move them above Liverpool and within three points of leaders Chelsea, while Rafa Benitez's Toffees are desperate for a victory to move them back into the top half of the table.
