Man Utd: David de Gea calls 4-1 loss to Watford 'embarrassing' & 'another nightmare'

BBC
 4 days ago

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea described his side's 4-1 loss against Watford as "embarrassing" and "another nightmare". United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure after his side fell to seventh in the Premier League, amid a run of one league win in seven games. Captain Harry Maguire...

www.bbc.com

SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: Last time out

Watford host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for the Red Devils in a comfortable 3-0 victory back in February 2020. Fernandes, a £47m January signing from Sporting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd consider new Sancho role for Watford clash

Manchester United could field Jadon Sancho at wing-back against Watford. The Sun says Sancho could be used in the position when Manchester United take on Watford. The Red Devils return from the international break with a trip to Vicarage Road on November 20. And with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Alan Hutton
Person
Martin Keown
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi makes call on Man Utd midfielder Van de Beek

Barcelona coach Xavi has rejected the chance to take Donny van de Beek off Manchester United's hands. Sport says the Holland midfielder has been offered to Barca by agents. However, new Barca coach Xavi has turned down the prospect of taking Van de Beek on-loan in January. Xavi is happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford midfielder pair to miss Man Utd clash

Watford pair Ozan Tufan and Juraj Kucka are set to miss the weekend clash with Manchester United. Kucka will not be able to play due to a suspension after he was sent off in the closing stages of the defeat at Arsenal, while Tufan was sent home from international duty with Turkey after picking up a knee injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Watford#Barrassing#The Premier League#Vicarage Road#Hornets#Bbc Sport
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: Who makes your Red Devils team?

Manchester United visit Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you how to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Watford have lost 12 of their 14 Premier League matches against Manchester United (won two) – against no side have they lost more. In the top flight, United have won 18 of their 26 matches against Watford (drawn four, lost four), a win ratio of 69%. Among teams they’ve faced at least 20 times in their top-flight history, they only have a higher win ratio against Luton Town (73% - played 30 won 22).
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Watford v Man Utd

Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter and Everton fan Zuzu for the latest round of Premier League predictions. The international break was the first time in weeks I didn't hear on a daily basis about how close Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to being sacked. If United drop any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Maguire sees red as Man Utd thumped at Watford

More misery was heaped on beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday as Watford sealed a deserved Premier League victory in front of a packed Vicarage Road. In an electrifying first half, United were unable to deal with the high pressing of a well organised Hornets side and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea Jokes With Watford Forward Josh King At Half-Time

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was spotted 'joking' with Watford goalscorer Joshua King as the away side went into the break at 2-0 down. Ahead of this weekend's clash, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promised the club's fans to expect a 'reaction' from his team after the international break but in reality, it was an abysmal opening 45 minutes at Vicarage Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Man United are defeated 4-1 by Watford after last-gasp goals from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis secure the victory for Claudio Ranieri's side as Harry Maguire is SENT OFF after sub Donny van de Beek pulls one back

Manchester United suffered another humiliating defeat as Watford beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side 4-1 at Vicarage Road. Watford dominated the game and looked to snatch an early lead after they were awarded a penalty after Scott McTominay's reckless challenge. But David de Gea managed to save two spotkicks from Ismailia Sarr.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

De Gea's reaction to Watford defeat

The Spanish goalkeeper made two penalty saves in the first half at Vicarage Road, after Ismaila Sarr's spot-kick had to be retaken, but had to pick the ball out of his net four times, including twice in added time. Speaking to club media, David said the following:. "I think it's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Man United Twitter has absolutely had it after humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford

Another weekend, another disgraceful result for Manchester United. Following a two-week international break and a chance to regroup, the Red Devils came out on Saturday and fell flat on their heads in a brutal 4-1 defeat to newly-promoted Watford. Of course, Man United Twitter is absolutely furious over yet another awful performance, calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s head. Here are some of the most savage reactions:
PREMIER LEAGUE

