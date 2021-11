Last week’s lack of brand new “One Chicago” episodes may have shocked fans when they found the series’ midseason hiatus does not end until Wednesday, December 8th. TV fans have seen various other network franchises do the same. So it’s no surprise the NBC hit shows are taking a break this time of year as well. Further, we might attribute the break to the upcoming holidays. However, showrunners have more specific reasons as to why “One Chicago” will not be airing new episodes for now.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO