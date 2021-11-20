Che Noir Drops New Track "Praises"

Rosalía and The Weeknd have joined forces to release a sultry new track titled “La Fama.”. Earlier this week, the Spanish songstress offered a sneak peek at the cinematic music video with a trailer as well as a movie-style poster. Directed by Director X, the visual features a cameo from actor Danny Trejo, who plays a host in a nightclub. Rosalía takes the stage in a silver chain mail dress, dancing to the bachata tune while seducing one of the guests, portrayed by The Weeknd. The two duet in Spanish about the fickleness of fame: “Es mala amante la fama, no va a quererte de verdad/ Es demasia’o traicionera, y como ella viene, se te va.”
