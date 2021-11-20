Che Noir Drops New Track "Praises"

Born of Osiris guitarist Lee McKinney is back with a new solo single, “Stormrage,” the first to be released from his forthcoming solo album In the Light of Knowledge. I continue to be impressed by McKinney’s solo work. “Stormrage” comes off kinda like a musical pangram of what you might expect solo instrumental metal to sound like in 2021/2022. There’s a little bit of Animals as Leaders (slap guitar), a dose of Scale the Summit (melodic major key leads), a super sexy saxophone part followed by a jazz freakout saxophone part (Rivers of Nihil) and of course some of Lee’s own patented special sauce to stitch it together and make it his own. It’s a dope tune overall, and makes me want to hear what else the album has in store.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO