ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II marks first wedding anniversary without Prince Philip

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vebqS_0d2pTKIP00
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN — It is Queen Elizabeth’s first wedding anniversary without her late husband, Prince Philip.

Their wedding that was held at Westminster Abbey attracted worldwide attention. It came just five years before Elizabeth ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI.

The couple enjoyed the longest partnership of any British sovereign. Following Philip’s death, the Queen said her family was “in a period of great sadness,” CNN reported.

“It has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and around the world,” she added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The Queen's resurfaced wedding video with Prince Philip will make you emotional

Queen Elizabeth has had a difficult year navigating the first big milestones following the death of her husband and 'rock' Prince Philip, but 20 November will likely be particularly heartbreaking since it would have marked the couple's 74th wedding anniversary. The royals, who started to exchange love letters when Elizabeth...
CELEBRITIES
People

Prince Harry and William Reveal Why Prince Philip Was 'the Heart of the Family' — Watch the Exclusive Video!

The intimate tribute film that features more than a dozen members of the royal family paying tribute to Prince Philip makes its debut in America next month. From Prince William and Prince Harry to Philip and Queen Elizabeth's children — led by their oldest, Prince Charles — the royals share stories and insights from the Duke of Edinburgh's 99-year life in Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers this December 16 on discovery+.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
People

Princess Diana's Bridesmaid India Hicks Recounts Racism Experienced by Her Black Son: 'It's Appalling'

India Hicks is opening up about how having a Black son has become "a more conscious issue" in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. Hicks — who is a goddaughter of Prince Charles and served as a bridesmaid in his wedding to Princess Diana — has five children including Wesley Cleare, who the family formally adopted after his mother died from breast cancer when he was 11.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Anniversary#British Royal Family#Uk#Cnn#Commonwealth#Cable News Network Inc
The Independent

How Prince Philip and the Queen met: The story of a royal relationship

The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II were married for 73 years up until Prince Philip’s death on Friday 9 April.The couple, who first met as children in 1934, would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on Saturday, 20 November. The Queen and the duke were introduced at the wedding of Prince Philip’s cousin, Princess Marina, to Prince George, Duke of Kent.At the time, the Corfu-born Philip was the Prince of Greece and Denmark. He was 13 years old, while the then Princess Elizabeth was aged eight.The couple met again five years later in 1939 at Dartmouth Royal Naval...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Queen and Prince Philip in pictures

This weekend marks the Queen’s first wedding anniversary without her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.The milestone, seven months after Prince Philip died at the age of 99, would have seen the couple celebrate 74 years of marriage.The duke died at Windsor Castle on 9 April. In statement at the time, Buckingham Palace tweeted: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”The Queen and Prince Philip married at Westminster Abbey in...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Royal babies who share special connection with the Queen and Prince Philip

The Queen has welcomed four new additions to her family this year, with her granddaughter Princess Beatrice giving birth to her first child Sienna in September. And some of her great-grandchildren share a special connection with Her Majesty and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth II To Attend Remembrance Sunday Ceremony

Queen Elizabeth II, who cancelled a series of engagements on health advice, will attend this weekend's Remembrance Sunday ceremony honouring military veterans and war dead from Britain and the Commonwealth, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. The 95-year-old monarch will be at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London on Sunday...
WORLD
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II sprains back, will miss planned return to public appearances

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has canceled a plan to attend a Remembrance Sunday ceremony that was to mark her first public appearance since a hospital stay last month. In a statement Sunday morning, Buckingham Palace disclosed that the 95-year-old monarch has sprained her back and will therefore be unable to attend a ceremony at London’s Cenotaph memorial to honor service members who sacrificed their lives for the United Kingdom.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Prince Charles addresses Queen Elizabeth’s health

Prince Charles gave an update about the health of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during his visit to Jordan on Wednesday. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on their first overseas tour since the coronavirus pandemic began, visiting Jordan and Egypt over four days to discuss the climate crisis.
WORLD
The Independent

The real story behind the giggling photograph of Prince Philip and the Queen

This weekend marks the Queen’s first wedding anniversary since the passing of her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.Prior to his death on 9 April at the age of 99, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II had been married for 73 years – a relationship that endured more than half a century of service to both country and crown.Although in public their relationship was always more professional than personal, there were moments where royal watchers were able to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty and the duke’s mutual fondness for one another.One such moment has been widely shared; a picture...
CELEBRITIES
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy