SEATTLE — Eastbound Interstate 90 reopened over Snoqualmie Pass after it closed due to spinouts as snow falls in the mountains. I-90 was closed Tuesday for about an hour and a half at milepost 47, which is about 5 miles west of the summit near Denny Creek. There is snow and slush on the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO