The holidays have officially begun at Disneyland, and we are enjoying ALL OF IT. We just attended the first Disney Merriest Nites After Hours party at Disneyland. We’ve also checked out Disney California Adventure’s Festival of Holidays, taken a look at the holiday merchandise available in the park, and more. And if you find yourself in Disneyland during the holiday season and are looking to add a bit of sparkle and shine to your fun, we found just the thing!

12 DAYS AGO