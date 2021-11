London On Da Track has had a tumultuous 2021. The Atlanta producer, best known for his work with Young Thug in 2015, started the year by welcoming a baby girl with R&B songstress Summer Walker. Unfortunately, the love parade between the two new parents was short-lived. Three months after London and Walker celebrated the birth of their child, the "Come Thru" singer put him on blast all over social media. The internet beef, which saw Walker shredding London for allegedly not paying bills related to their baby, ultimately lead to Still Over It, Walker's sophomore studio album that debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and moved 166K album equivalent units in its first week.

MUSIC ・ 20 HOURS AGO