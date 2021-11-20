Shelter Pet of the Week: Mia

Word of Truth Church, 208 Jamaica Ave., Medford will host a free Thanksgiving Community Dinner event at 1 p.m. Please call Pastor Bruce to reserve your spot at 730-2976. Join Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead for a Country Parlor Holiday Folk Art & Gift Show today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from Dec. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held in the historic Naugles Barn, all items are handmade by local artisans and craftspeople including rustic Santas and tree ornaments, holiday home decor and gifts, baskets, jewelry and fine gifts including handmade pottery pieces, plus stocking stuffers for everyone on your list including local jams and preserves, hand made all-natural soaps and so much more. For more information, call 298-5292 or visit www.hallockville.org.

PORT JEFFERSON, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO