Smithtown, NY

Shelter Pet of the Week: Mia

By Heidi Sutton
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 4 days ago
This week’s shelter pet is Mia, who is still waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for her furever home. This sweet pit pix female is playful and sweet. She is all love and play 24/7. Mia adores...

TBR News Media

Kids Korner – November 25 to December 2

The Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor presents an A to Z Scavenger Hunt on Nov. 26 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Hunt around the hatchery and aquarium in search of a different item starting with each letter of the alphabet. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children. Call 516-692-6768.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
TBR News Media

Photo of the Week

Tom Caruso snapped this peaceful scene at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve in his hometown of Smithtown on Nov. 13. He writes, ‘I found that the storms of the past week had blown most of the leaves off the trees, but I found this colorful scene on Willow Pond and couldn’t resist it.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Pattern Finders hosts holiday toy and clothing drive

Calling all Santa’s and Hanukkah Harry’s or those who just want to help make a difference this holiday season! For over fifteen years, Stacy from Stacy’s Finds/Pattern Finders in Port Jefferson has helped bring magic to underprivileged children in the area, supplying the children with toys and clothing needs. This...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: November 25 to December 2

Word of Truth Church, 208 Jamaica Ave., Medford will host a free Thanksgiving Community Dinner event at 1 p.m. Please call Pastor Bruce to reserve your spot at 730-2976. Join Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead for a Country Parlor Holiday Folk Art & Gift Show today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from Dec. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held in the historic Naugles Barn, all items are handmade by local artisans and craftspeople including rustic Santas and tree ornaments, holiday home decor and gifts, baskets, jewelry and fine gifts including handmade pottery pieces, plus stocking stuffers for everyone on your list including local jams and preserves, hand made all-natural soaps and so much more. For more information, call 298-5292 or visit www.hallockville.org.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

‘The Polar Express’ screenings head to Port Jefferson Station for the holidays

Get in the spirit of the holidays with a screening of The Polar Express in a real train car!. The Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce will host screenings of The Polar Express in the Chamber Train Car, corner of Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Fridays, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at 6 p.m.; Saturdays, Nov. 27, Dec. 11 and 18 at noon, 3 and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. $15 per person includes popcorn, a cookie and hot cocoa. To reserve your tickets, visit www.pjstchamber.com.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
TBR News Media

Your Turn: Let us light the way

Hanukkah candles need to burn for at least thirty minutes. The Jewish holiday, Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, involves lighting a candle for each of the holidays eight nights. Of course the candles can burn longer than that, but the ancient sages determined such a length of time would be...
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
TBR News Media

Ask the Vet: Dealing with animal treat toxicosis

As the holiday season approaches we start to put together lists of gifts for family members. Of course, these lists are extended to the furry members of family as well and what makes a better gift than a tasty treat. These treats may be tasty but beware — they may contain toxins.
ANIMALS
TBR News Media

Visit the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium for Thanksgiving weekend

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum and Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will be open Thanksgiving weekend, Friday through Sunday, November 26 to 28. Visitors can take a guided tour of the Vanderbilt Mansion, decorated for the holidays by Ethan Allen and local garden clubs. Tour times on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are 12:30, 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, and 3:30 pm.
CENTERPORT, NY
TBR News Media

Book Review: New walking tour guide by TVHS brings local history to life

The Three Village Historical Society has published an excellent series of short works highlighting the North Shore region. Founders Day: Discovering Setauket, Brookhaven’s Original Settlement is “a walking tour guide for families who love exploring and bringing history to life.” It joins several other excellent offerings from the Society. The slender volumes are colorful and well-researched, with dozens of illustrations and photos. The goal is “to create meaningful experiences for families interested in exploring community.” Previous publications include George Washington’s LI Spy Ring, Down the Ways – The Wooden Ship Era, and Setauket and Brookhaven History (the latter two recently reviewed in TBR News Media).
BROOKHAVEN, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: Nov. 19 to Nov. 25

All phone numbers are in area code 631 unless otherwise noted. The Sound Symphony Orchestra opens their 2021-2022 season with a classical music concert at Comsewogue High School, 565 N. Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station The Sound Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. Directed by Dorothy Savitch, selections include Beethoven’s Fidelio Overture and Dvorak’s powerful Symphony No. 7. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors and students at the door. Children under 12, Veterans, and Active Military are admitted FREE with identification. Masks are required at all times while in the building. For more information, visit www.soundsymphony.org.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Smithtown Historical Society hosts community wreath contest

The Smithtown Historical Society (SHS) will host a Community Wreath Contest with a deadline of Dec. 1 at the Roseneath Cottage, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown. Open to all, the wreath must be a minimum of 12″ to a maximum of 24″ in diameter. Any materials may be used. Wreaths will be displayed at the historical society’s Heritage Country Christmas Fair on Dec. 4 (rain date Dec. 5) and the public will select the winners. Entry fee is the donation of your wreath entry to the SHS to use as it sees fit. For more information, call 631-265-6768.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Argyle Theatre presents ‘ELF the Musical’ for the holidays

Long Island’s largest year-round, professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre (Mark and Dylan Perlman, Managing Partners; Evan Pappas, Artistic Director), presents the iconic holiday favorite ELF The Musical with book by Thomas Meehan & Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin and based on the New Line Cinema Film written by David Berenbaum. Performances begin Thursday, November 11th for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, January 2nd at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon). ELF The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
THEATER & DANCE
TBR News Media

Your Turn: Return to Park’s Bench

One year ago, TBR News Media published my first of what would become many articles on a variety of topics. This first article, Park’s Bench, was a personal account of my now 15- year-old dachshund, Park, my travel buddy, and our special visits to a bench in Stony Brook Village where we have gone for years to celebrate our July birthdays or simply to retreat from our busy lives. Little did I know then that Park and I were on the threshold of a traumatic event that would change our lives.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Whaling Museum hosts Music Trivia Night Nov. 18

Join the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor for an online music-themed night of trivia on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. From whale songs to sea shanties to cricket chirps to Mozart to Broadway to the Beatles to Beyonce, join them for a tune-filled evening with trivia questions about music in film, television, art, nature, and history. For adults. Free to play, $10 donation appreciated. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. For more information, call 631-367-3418.
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
TBR News Media

Bryant Funeral Home hosts Thanksgiving Food Drive

Let’s give thanks and help those in need. Bryant Funeral Home in East Setauket is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive now through Nov. 20. Please bring non-perishable food to the funeral home located at 411 Old Town Road, E. Setauket, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All food collected will be donated to the local food pantries located at St. James RC Church in Setauket, Infant Jesus RC Church in Port Jefferson and St. Gerard Majella Church in Port Jefferson Station. Please call 631-473-0082 for further information.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
TBR News Media

Plain Talk: Give thanks for our many blessings

It’s hard to believe that it’s almost Thanksgiving. The leaves are changing colors and will soon fall to the ground once again covering the earth. As we prepare for this most important American celebration, we have so much to be thankful for. This brutal pandemic seems to be coming to...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

Kids Korner: Calendar for November 11 to 18

This calendar first appeared in print in the Arts & Lifestyles section of TBR News Media. All numbers are in (631) area code unless noted. Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a program titled Colorful Critters for children ages 3 to 5 and their parents on Nov. 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Explore the natural world through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Advance reservations required by visiting Eventbrite.com and searching for #NatureEdventures. For more information, call 581-1072.
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
