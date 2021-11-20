Tips for a stress-free holiday gathering for first-time hosts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the best things about the holiday season is gathering with friends and family around the dinner table for a delicious meal. However, being in charge of said meal can be a little stressful, to say the least — especially when it comes to serving. From worrying if all of your dishes will fit on your dining table to timing everything perfectly to ensure every component stays warm (I mean no one likes cold mashed potatoes, right?), it’s another layer of stress you don’t need during a hectic holiday feast. Well, dear reader, I have a little holiday hack for you (courtesy of my mom) in the form of a must-have serving gadget. Say hello to the Oster Buffet Server Warming Tray.

