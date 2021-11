Already in the Christmas spirit! With the holiday season quickly approaching, Candace Cameron Bure is no stranger to making holiday plans with her family well in advance. “I’m super excited that we’re all going to be together. My son in college is coming home for a couple of weeks and my son that lives up north is coming home. But then we’re actually going on a trip together, the five of us, and we are doing the antithesis of a Hallmark movie,” the actress, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, November 19, while promoting her upcoming movie The Christmas Contest. “We are going to the beach. So we’re going to just spend a little time in Miami and enjoy some sunshine and the ocean spray. I can’t wait.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO