Dana Dimel has always been mild-mannered when addressing the local media. That changed last night during his weekly coach's radio show with Jon Teicher. When he was talking about his third consecutive loss to North Texas last weekend, the Miners leader said that his team will not start Saturday's home finale against Rice as tentative as they have looked in weeks past. "I think we are playing too tight and it shows more offensively when you are playing apprehensively," Dimel said last night. "We are so excited about where we are in the season and how each win takes us to a new threshold. I think now, we are past that stage. I think now, we are pissed off and ready to go play some football."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO