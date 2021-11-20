Decentraweb is Leading the Permissionless Domain Name Registration Era

When the news of Ethereum 2.0 broke out, many people were beyond excited. The issue of transaction scalability and sustainability was going to be fixed. However, even Ethereum 2.0 left an essential problem out that crypto investors are still facing, an important problem known as FRONT RUNNING. This problem resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars, and it is still causing the loss of more. Imagine the joy on people’s faces when Telos, a popular third-generation blockchain, announced their new EVM that claims to solve this problem and many more. Yes. Just what you thought. Hope at last! But before we get a little too delighted, let’s get a clear picture of how Telos will solve this problem and outperform other systems.

