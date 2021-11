Do you remember the local band Communion? Well if you do, you need to help this person find their album!. Over on Reddit, one El Pasoan is hoping someone out there can help them out. Reddit user Texasbigga knows it might be a long shot but still took a chance to ask if anyone who remembers this local band can hook him up with their album that he used to have but lost in a car accident. Here's what they wrote on Reddit:

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO