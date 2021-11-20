ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enbridge’s Line 3 is a massive blow to the climate and Indigenous rights

By Maya Dulnev
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine-hundred thousand barrels of oil flow through Line 3 each day, with a carbon footprint equivalent to the daily CO₂ emissions of 16 to 18 million cars— this is the climate emergency that Line 3 operation poses each year it runs. Line 3, which went into effect on Oct....

KQED

California's Last Nuclear Plant Is Slated to Close by 2025. Why Some Scientists Worry That Could Be Bad News for Carbon Emissions

The massive 2,200-megawatt Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the last-standing nuclear power facility in California, is scheduled to fully shut down operations by 2025, ending the state's reliance on nuclear energy. Some energy experts, though, warn that shuttering the plant — a goal long sought by anti-nuclear advocates — could ultimately lead to a spike in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

Bill Gates' Nuclear Power Company Takes Giant Step in Cowboy State

"TerraPower, a start-up co-founded by Bill Gates to revolutionize designs for nuclear reactors, has chosen Kemmerer, Wyoming, as the preferred location for its first demonstration reactor," writes Catherine Clifford, a climate and technology reporter for CNBC on Nov. 17. "It aims to build the plant in the frontier-era coal town by 2028."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Company

How to design Indigenous housing that can withstand the devastation of climate change

Remote Indigenous communities in Australia will experience the impacts of climate change disproportionately to the rest of the country. Take the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands in northwest South Australia, where maximum temperatures are increasing. The summer periods of sustained high temperatures are starting earlier and lasting longer. A rapidly...
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution

After decades of sowing doubt about climate change and its causes, the fossil fuel industry is now shifting to a new strategy: presenting itself as the source of solutions. This repositioning includes rebranding itself as a “carbon management industry.” This strategic pivot was on display at the Glasgow climate summit and at a Congressional hearing in October 2021, where CEOs of four major oil companies talked about a “lower-carbon future.” That future, in their view, would be powered by the fuels they supply and technologies they could deploy to remove the planet-warming carbon dioxide their products emit – provided they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

More oil now, less oil later: Biden’s tricky message on energy

President Biden, speaking at a global climate summit three weeks ago, called the planet’s warming a “threat to human existence as we know it,” urging the world’s nations to slash the use of fossil fuels and adding, “Action and solidarity, that’s what’s required.”. But facing soaring energy prices at home,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InsideClimate News

Concerns Linger Over a Secretive Texas Company That Owns the Largest Share of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline

Environmental organizations and pipeline experts continue expressing concerns about a secretive Texas petroleum company with a spotty safety record that acquired the largest share of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline last year as thawing permafrost and flooding linked to climate change threatened the massive oil conduit. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska voted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
batonrougenews.net

Big Oil is finally exercising restraint and Biden is pissed

This week, the Najah's Desert Oasis gas station in southeastern California put up a sign of the times. It read: $6.39 for regular. This remote gas pump isn't your average fuelling station, to be sure, and even at the best of times, it has the highest gas prices in the country. But breaking the $6 mark is a monumental occasion, even for Najah's. In California as a whole, the average gas prices are a painful and record-breaking $4.68 per gallon, and the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.41 - a whopping $1.29 more than just a year ago. Indeed, inflation rates across the country are at a 31-year high, and Americans are really feeling the squeeze, and many are casting about who to blame for the hardship.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Biden is breaking a promise to block drilling on public lands

At the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, this month, President Biden vowed to “demonstrate to the world the United States is not only back at the table but hopefully leading by the power of our example.” Yet even as Biden urged world leaders to take action to avert catastrophic warming, a key piece of his approach to the climate crisis was missing: efforts to curb the expansion of fossil fuel production on public lands in the United States.
POTUS
CleanTechnica

Biden Oil & Gas Drilling Plan Is A Slap In The Face To His Supporters

“The United States will lead by example,” Joe Biden told the world at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last week. That was then. This is now. In a move that proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the US government is a slave to fossil fuel interests, the Biden administration this week announced it will lease 80 million acres to oil and gas companies so they can drill to their hearts’ content in the Gulf of Mexico for the next 20 years or so. It is the largest sale of oil and gas leasing rights in the Gulf in US history.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

What's the Right Way to Build In a Climate Crisis?

Treehugger recently covered SOM's COP26 presentation of its "Urban Sequoia" concept for a low-carbon building, which demonstrated some imaginative concepts and systems that might exist in the future, but I felt did not reflect the urgency of the situation that we are in today. If we are going to keep global heating under 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) we have to stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere now, using design strategies and technologies that exist and can be implemented now.
GERMANY
World Bank Blogs

Indigenous land rights -- a critical pillar of climate action

A prominent outcome of this year’s United Nations Climate Summit in Scotland (COP26) was the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use signed by more than 130 world leaders whose countries contain more than 90% of the world’s forests. In support of the Declaration, the UK, Norway, Germany, the US, and the Netherlands, in partnership with 17 funders, pledged to invest $1.7 billion to help Indigenous and local communities protect the biodiverse tropical forests that are vital to protecting the planet from climate change, biodiversity loss, and pandemic risk. Crucially, land tenure security for Indigenous Peoples and local communities will be a central pillar of this support.
ENVIRONMENT

