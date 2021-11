The Wolf Pack took on the University of San Diego on Friday, Nov. 12 in a losing effort, falling to the Toreros 75-68 despite making a 16 point second half comeback. The first half was a mixed performance from the Pack. The team came out fighting to start the game, trading the lead with the Toreros six times and tying it five through the first 13 minutes of play. Turnovers from center Will Baker, forwards Warren Washington andTré Coleman and guard Desmon Cambridge Jr. did allow San Diego to fight as well, but defensive plays from the whole team kept the Pack in the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO