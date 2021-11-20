ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Brazil withheld deforestation data ‘til COP26’s end

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA, Brazil — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and Environment Minister Joaquim Leite both knew the Amazon region’s annual deforestation rate had surged before the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, but kept results quiet to avoid hampering negotiations, according to three Cabinet ministers who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Reuters

Spike in Amazon deforestation draws shock, ups pressure on Brazil

BRASILIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Diplomats expressed shock and disappointment on Friday at new data revealing higher-than-expected deforestation in Brazil's Amazon this year, saying it increases pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro's government to do more to stop the destruction. Evidence that Brazil sat on the data for three weeks before...
AMERICAS
WEKU

Amazon deforestation in Brazil hits its worst level in 15 years

Brazil's Amazon rainforest saw its highest annual rate of deforestation in over 15 years, the latest data shows, after a 22% climb from the previous year. The country's space research agency monitoring system showed that the region lost over 5,100 square miles of rainforest — comparable to about the size of the U.S. state of Connecticut — between August 2020 to July 2021, according to data published on Thursday. That's the worst annual loss since 2006, when the Brazilian Amazon shed more than 8,800 square miles.
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Brazil deforestation data shows 22% annual jump in clearing of Amazon

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s space research agency INPE on Thursday said its annual PRODES deforestation data showed 13,235 square kilometers of the Amazon rainforest was cleared from Aug 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021, an increase of 21.97% compared to a year earlier. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Brad...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Illegal miners clog Amazon tributary in new gold rush

Rumors of a recent gold discovery have led wildcat miners to clog a major Amazon tributary with hundreds of dredging boats in Brazil's latest precious metals rush, Greenpeace warned Wednesday. Federal police were preparing an operation to stop the more than 300 vessels -- the environmental group says the number could be far higher -- engaged in illegal mining in the Madeira River, the Estadao newspaper reported, citing Ministry of Justice sources. Images provided by Greenpeace show lines of boats arranged side by side across the Madeira, following rumors that gold was discovered in the nearby area around the community of Rosarinho, in Brazil's northwest. While clandestine gold mining is commonplace in the Amazon, the "atypical" operation some 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the city of Manaus attracted attention, said Greenpeace, which demanded greater speed from the authorities to stop what it called an "environmental crime."
INDUSTRY
AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
AGRICULTURE
tucsonpost.com

Brazil currently has no immediate plans to join OPEC

Brasilia [Brazil], November 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazil does not plan to join the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) at the moment, but is determined to interact with it in the format of cooperation, Brazilian Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Costa Lima Albuquerque said on Wednesday. "At the moment...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Peru communities resolute on mine shutdowns despite government shift

LIMA (Reuters) – Communities in Peru’s Ayacucho region say they will resume protests against the mining sector if the government of leftist President Pedro Castillo breaches what they call a signed agreement to shutter mines, local leaders told Reuters. Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez said last week that the government would...
INDUSTRY
NBC News

Australia’s dismal climate record comes under COP26 spotlight

LONDON — Days before arriving in Glasgow, Scotland, for what was billed as a pivotal gathering on global climate initiatives, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced his country was adopting a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But he added that he would not legislate the goal and...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Canadian government vows faster indigenous reconciliation

Canada's governor general opened parliament Tuesday in a speech partly delivered in her native Inuktitut, highlighting the "deep wounds" reopened by the recent discovery of mass graves at schools for indigenous children. In the throne speech outlining Prime Minister Justice Trudeau's agenda, she said the discoveries in May of more than 1,300 unmarked graves at schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan "horrified" Canadians and underscored how a past policy of assimilation caused "deep wounds."
IMMIGRATION
gcaptain.com

Hundreds Of Dredging Rafts Illegally Mining For Gold On The Madeira River

AUTAZES, Brazil, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Hundreds of dredging rafts operated by illegal miners have gathered in a gold rush on the Madeira River, a major tributary of the Amazon, floating hundreds of miles as state and federal authorities dispute who is responsible for stopping them. The flotilla of rafts...
METAL MINING
AFP

Mexico president defends move to shield megaprojects

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday defended his government's move to speed up approval of major infrastructure projects considered vital to national security. A decree published in the Official Gazette on Monday said that provisional authorization for public works in areas such as energy, tourism and transport must be issued within five business days. Such infrastructure projects are in the "public interest" and part of "national security," it said. Lopez Obrador has championed several megaprojects such a new Mexico City airport and his "Maya Train" that will link Caribbean resorts with ancient archaeological sites.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
POLITICS
Reuters

Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following...
ENTERTAINMENT
bitcoin.com

Hillary Clinton Calls on Biden Administration to Regulate Cryptocurrency — Warns of Manipulation by Russia, China

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has called on the Biden administration to regulate the cryptocurrency markets. She warned that countries like Russia or China, as well as nonstate actors, could manipulate all kinds of technology to their advantage and destabilize countries as well as the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
CHINA

