ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

PBR IA- 10 Uncommitted Position Players To Know

By Rob Allison
prepbaseballreport.com
 5 days ago

The PBR Iowa staff has seen notable performances throughout the last year at the numerous events hosted. Many players continued...

www.prepbaseballreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
prepbaseballreport.com

Quick Hitters: Cougars & Bulldog Position Players

PBR was at South Iredell HS on Saturday November 6th to run a PBR Scout Day for two organizations. The Cougars 2023 club combined with the Bulldogs organization to feature close to 30 players running through the pro-style workout. The day started with pitchers and catchers going through their defensive work, with pitchers throwing a controlled bullpen for PBR Scouts and TrackMan. Following the bullpens, all offensive players took multiple rounds of BP followed by Infield and Outfield defensive work.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR IA Juco Scout Days- Comp Leaderboards

This fall; PBR Iowa barn-stormed across the state conducting scout days for six different junior college programs. The stats are just one piece of the puzzle in evaluating prospects. With that said; the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference is loaded with tooled up prospects looking for opportunities at the 4-year level. The events featured prospects from the freshman and sophomore classes; and included many breakout performances from the players in attendance. Players showcased their talents in front of our scouting staff and numerous MLB Scouts in attendance at each location.
COLLEGE SPORTS
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR MN Recruiting Overview- By The Numbers- Class of 2022

Today we take an in-depth look at where the Minnesota 2022 class stands in regards to commitments for the fall of 2022. The number of commits is substantial and will continue to increase as we progress through the year. The recruiting landscape has changed over the past year and created...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

The Five: TPA Scout Day - Uncommitted 23's

"The Five" is a weekly blog that highlights high-performing athletes from across North Carolina. PBR Scouts use information gathered from PBR events, PBR Scout Days, and PBR Tournaments to put together the weekly list of five players. This week "The Five" highlights players from the TPA Scout Day held at...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
prepbaseballreport.com

Uncommitted Spotlight: Sam Christiansen

We continue our coverage of uncommitted players, spotlighting them to help maximize their exposure and assist them in the recruiting process. Today, we look at one of the top uncommitted players in class of 2022, Sam Christiansen (Mountainview). Sam Christiansen 1B / OF / Mountain View, AZ / 2022. (West...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Quick Hitters: Mission Baseball Position Players

QUICK HITTERS - POSITION PLAYERS. Aiden Kwon, OF, Central Cabarrus, 2024 – Athletic frame, still maturing at 6-foot, 145 pounds. Tall and slightly open from the right side. Simple load with rhythmic shift back in the hands. Average bat speed. Showed feel for the barrel. Worked middle to pull side. Exit velocity up to 84mph. Ran a 6.99 sixty.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
prepbaseballreport.com

Uncommitted 2022 Catchers: 7 Names to Know

Interested in attending a PBR Tennessee event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. 6-foot, 185-pound backstop is a former Mizzou commit and a three time state champion with Baylor School. Larrea possesses some of the best defensive makeup between committed and uncommitted prospects. Elite receiver w/ soft hands working up through the ball, stealing low strikes while handling advanced arms. Soft body on blocks, deadening the ball out in front. Consistently popped in the 1.90s (w/ a best of 1.85 at PA State Games) w/ a catcher velo of 81, which led him to a top 5 finish at the 2020 PBR Future Games overall. He’s continued to progress offensively, staying compact in his swing, spraying the ball to all fields w/ an exit velo of 90 in 2020. Larrea is head and shoulder the best all around catcher prospect available at this point, especially for schools looking for an advanced defender and solid offensive game.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Uncommitted Spotlight: 2022 Luke Metzker

As the we begin the Winter Season, heading into the first "normal" Spring since 2019, the next few months will be critical for players in the Class of 2022 as collegiate programs at each level are solidifying their recruiting rosters. The NCAA Recruiting Calendar allows for limited contact during the current time period and as a result of that, recruiting coordinators have turned to social media and website coverage of players to help provide objective insight on potential prospects. With that, we will begin highlighting the top prospects the Silver State has to offer in an effort to get our players with college aspirations an opportunity at the next level, wherever that may be with the Uncommitted Spotlight feature.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbr#College Baseball#End Of Summer#Fall Schedule#Pbr Iowa#Prep Baseball Report
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR Colorado 2022 Winter Showcase Schedule

On Nov. 9, Prep Baseball Report unveiled its national Preseason ID showcase schedule, including PBR Illinois’ seven Preseason ID events. It all starts on Jan. 23 with the Denver Preseason ID, followed by the Northern Colorado Preseason ID, the Super 60 Showcase and capped off with the Invite Only - Colorado Preseason All-State.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Underclass Trials - South: Position Player Analysis

On Wednesday, June 23, the PBR Illinois staff hosted the Underclass Trials - South Showcase at Ozinga Field in Crestwood. The event was open to players in the classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025. The event served as an identifier to select, invite events like the Underclass Games and All-State Games, among others. The event featured around 25 prospects spanning on grad classes.
CRESTWOOD, IL
prepbaseballreport.com

Kansas Fall Prospect Games: Infield Reports

PBR Kansas hosted the KS Fall Prospect Games showcase at Kansas State University that featured 33 players from all across the state with players in the 2022 class to the 2025 class. Today we take a look at the 19 infielders that attended the event and their in-depth reports breaking down their frames, swing mechanics pre pitch and through contact, arm strength readings across the diamond, and 60's with data inserted from BP rounds collected by Trackman. Full event stats and details from the event can be found by clicking here.
KANSAS STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

OK Fall Upperclass Games: Trackman Pitchers

PBR Oklahoma hosted the OK Fall Upperclass Prospect Games at The University of Central Oklahoma that featured 57 prospects from the 2022 and 2023 classes. The event was highlighted by some impressive by both guys having recently committed as well as a few still looking to land a home at the next level. Today we take a look at all the pitching leaders in data collected by Trackman. You can view full stats and event details by clicking here.
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
prepbaseballreport.com

The Five: 5 Top Exit Velos from Southern Athletics Scout Day

The Southern Athletics Scout Day took place on November 6th on the campus of Limestone University in Gaffney, SC. The event began with a defensive evaluation for catchers, pitcher bullpens with each pitch tracked by Trackman. A pro-style workout for all the position players followed that included the 60 yard dash, BP with TrackMan ball flight analysis, and a defensive evaluation.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Quick Hitters: USA Prime ID Pitchers

PBR was on hand at Craven Stadium in Ramseur, NC on Saturday February 13th to organize and run an ID event for USA Prime. The event, powered by PBR, was a USA Prime ID, allowing players to update their PBR stats as well as allow USA Prime coaches to build their regional and national teams in their program.
RAMSEUR, NC
prepbaseballreport.com

Minnesota- 10 Uncommitted Pitchers To Know

The PBR Minnesota staff has seen notable performances throughout the last year at the numerous events hosted. Many players continued to develop and continuing to build upon their skills since the start of 2021 through our end of summer and fall schedule of events. As we wrap up 2021- there...
MINNESOTA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

#TeamNevada Commitment Tracker: Gunnar Myro

This past summer saw the top players in our state joined together to create Team Nevada and represent our state against the top Uncommitted prospects from around the country at the Junior Future Games, Future Games and the inaugural West Coast Games. Players from this team were selected from standout performances at their High School Scout Days and Open Scout Days, as well as the Underclass and Upperclass Top Prospect Games. The Team Nevada prospects were able to showcase their "stuff" in front of the hundreds of collegiate scouts in attendance at each of the national event with helping the 15 prospects currently committed with many more expected to come in the next couple months.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Updated Illinois 2022 Rankings

With another season coming to an end and the off-season nearly in full swing, our staff recently released one final update to the Illinois’ 2022 rankings before the calendar turns to the new year. Several of these prospects find themselves on our national rankings as well, while others used impressive all-around fall showings to ascend up our board.
ILLINOIS STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Trackman Traits: State Games

The expanded usage of data, and the importance of it in regards to player development and player assessment is a legitimate, undeniable tool used by high school, college, and professional teams across the country. Today we break down some of the data from our recent State Games event. See which players stood out in regards to Trackman data.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR Maryland Weekly Wrap-Up: November 8th - November 13th

ICYMI: Stories from around the state and country from November 8th 2021 - November 13th 2021 in one spot. + 11.21.21 East Coast Titans Scout Day (Organization Invite Only) + Click Here to view the LakePoint 2022 Tournament Schedule. + Click Here to view the Creekside 2022 Tournament Schedule. +...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR TN: '22 Position Player Tracker

Interested in attending a PBR Tennessee event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. College coaches and recruiters have been back on the recruiting trail for summer/fall 2021, allowing them to further evaluate position players in gameplay after 15 months of recruiting at home. Speaking of further evaluation, Prep Baseball Report expanded our analysis by axing exit velocities off the tee, and going all in on Trackman ball flight data to embed in player profiles. Since inception of Trackman data in early 2020, we've been able to provide more insight, highlighting prospects' ceilings and consistencies/inconsistencies of barreled balls. In our data collection, there are 122 senior (2022) prospects who have topped 90+ exit velocity from BP sessions on Trackman with 48 already committed to play in college. Putting that into perspective, we should see an inflation of prospects eligible for the position player tracker due to more accuracy in the evaluation process in comparison to tee exit velocity. However, the commitment rate for players that are 85+ position velo and 85+ exit velo remains at a 96% over the past three graduating classes, so we will maintain this parameter in the position player tracker process. SS Jayden Davis (Cookeville; Samford Commit) leads INF Velo at 94 mph from 2020 PBR Future Games and OF/RHP Mason Shropshire (ECS; Uncommitted) leads OF Velo at 94 mph from Easley Baseball Club Scout Day. Five players have topped 100+ exit velo, lead by SS Brett Vondohlen (Stewarts Creek; MTSU Commit) at 103.2 mph from the 2020 PBR Future Games.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy