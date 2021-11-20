ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Detour in place for Blair County bridge struck by crane

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10q6Gr_0d2pQ4R500

UPDATE 4:14 p.m.- The bridge has been reopened and the detour is no longer in place.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A detour is in place at the Grazierville Bridge after a crane struck it, according to Blair County dispatch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vVYJ_0d2pQ4R500
A flatbed truck equipped with a crane that was hauling a truck cab struck the crossbars as it traveled over the bridge Saturday. PHOTO: Greg Bock

The bridge located in the Tyrone area is closed and both the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and state police are on the scene, Blair County dispatch confirmed.

Officials say that a flatbed truck equipped with a crane was hauling a truck cab that struck the crossbars.

Blair County counselor charged with fraud after billing fake appointments

State police gave no word of the shape that the bridge was in and said that it will reopen after PennDOT finishes inspection.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as the story will be updated as more details are made available.

