Suffolk police, businesses organize turkey drive for families in need

Thanksgiving came early on Saturday for hundreds of Suffolk residents during the Seventh Precinct’s Turkey Drive in Shirley.

Police joined forces with several local businesses and organizations to provide the essentials for 350 Thanksgiving meals to residents in need.

They included Caitlin’s Vision, Helping Makes U Happy, Hummus Fit, McDonald’s and Stop & Shop.

“The community needs to see that we’re here for them…We’re here for anything and everything they need,” said Officer Stacie Pollio.

Hummus Mediterranean, a Holbrook eatery, was burglarized last month by a thief who took the cash register and other valuables. But owner Tony Mavruk says he refuses to let the crime steal his spirit of generosity.

“We have to always be positive and give back, do good,” he said. “We can't take one incident and think everything is bad.”

Giving back is the reason why Officer Stacie Pollio loved filling vehicle after vehicle with food donations.

Organizers say if there are any leftovers from the turkey drive, the food will be donated to the pantries at two local churches.