Gopherwood Concerts: Robbie Schaefer

northernexpress.com
 5 days ago

Enjoy this musician, songwriter & playwright devoted to service through the arts....

www.northernexpress.com

culturemap.com

BoDeans in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Those who have followed BoDeans’ remarkable 30-year musical career know that their blend of compelling songs and high energy performances have retained an unpretentious rock & roll loyal following like no other. They have released 13 albums in their career, including 2017's Thirteen. They'll be joined by special guest Peter More.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

The Hodgetwins in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Hodgetwins are taking the show on the road. For years, fans have watched them on their various YouTube channels, and if you thought they were funny online, just wait until you see them in the flesh. And don't worry, everything that you have come to love about them - their edgy, unfiltered comedy is exactly what they are bringing to this show.
MUSIC
mysoutex.com

Concert for Classrooms

The Cuero ISD Education Foundation will sponsor a “Concert for Classrooms’ featuring The Texas Tenors at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale Sept. 7 and can be purchased online at cueroedfoundation.org or in person at the Cuero ISD Administration Building. Prices range from $35 to $45.
CUERO, TX
visitstaugustine.com

Robbie Litt Band

Robbie Litt’s musical journey began at the age of 12 when he was a bass player living in northern Ontario. When he turned 18, Robbie formed his first band, The Brothers, where he played guitar and sang lead vocals alongside his two brothers. As The Brothers toured Ontario for 13 years, Robbie developed his songwriting and performance skills.
MUSIC
#Concerts#The Arts#Guitarist#Cadillac Elks Lodge Music#Songwriter#Eddie#Ohio Has
culturemap.com

COIN in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Alt-pop trio COIN comes to Austin as part of the Rainbow Dreamland Tour in support of their mood-based trilogy Rainbow MixTape and their previous album Dreamland.
MUSIC
northernexpress.com

Ladies Opening Night

Many stores will be open until 8pm for shopping. There will also be games, prizes & more.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

"The Savannah Sipping Society"

Adults: $28; youth under 18: $15 (plus fees) Filled with laughter & misadventures, middle-aged women successfully bond & find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays from Nov. 18 - Dec. 4, starting at 2:00pm on Sundays & 7:30pm on all other days. (No performance on Thanksgiving.)
MOVIES
mybackyardnews.com

MUSEUM CONCERT

This concert will be performed at First Unitarian Church,. The next concert will also will be held at our usual location. at the First Unitarian Church. Our final concert of the season will be performed on May 1 at St. Joseph Church, 92 Hope Street, Providence, RI. We are excited...
PROVIDENCE, RI
northernexpress.com

Charlevoix Circle mARkeT

Nov. 19 - Dec. 30. Featuring local handmade items, original art, & locally produced specialty treats. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Nov. 19 from 5-7pm with complimentary food, drinks & entertainment. Closed on Sundays.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
northernexpress.com

SwingShift and the Stars

Nonprofits AC Paw, COGNiTiON & Love Thy Neighbor are participating this year for your donation. New this year… the virtual experience “Beyond the Competition” will allow you to watch, vote & donate to your favorite nonprofit from the comfort of your very own screen. Airing November 19-20 at 7pm & a 3pm matinee on Nov. 21.
ADVOCACY
theappalachianonline.com

Bluegrass in Boone: Schaefer Center hosts Del McCoury and Yonder Mountain String bands

A large crowd of 687 people escaped the cold, fall Boone air in the Schaefer Center for Performing Arts Sunday night for Del McCoury Band and Yonder Mountain String Band. “We jumped at the chance to present to a legendary performer along with some of the best in current bluegrass,” said Allison West, the director of marketing and public relations for the Schaefer Center.
BOONE, NC
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Robert Plant discusses the “unpleasant” ‘Stairway to Heaven’ lawsuits

‘Stairway to Heaven’ might be one of rock’s greatest anthems but it’s had quite the rocky history. The Led Zeppelin classic has been challenged legally multiple times, which the band’s frontman Robert Plan has called “unpleasant” and “unfortunate.”. The first lawsuit came in 2014 from Michael Skidmore, a trustee for...
CELEBRITIES
northernexpress.com

Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects of art displayed on the tree. Other small functional items will be available as well. Runs everyday during regular open gallery hours from Nov. 17 - Jan. 1.
VISUAL ART
Go Blue Ridge

Schaefer Center Presents Spring 2022 Season Tickets Go On Sale Monday

Tickets for the Schaefer Center Presents Spring 2022 season, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, go on sale Monday, Nov. 22 at 9am. The spring lineup features BalletX: The Little Prince, a story ballet for the entire family inspired by the classic children’s novella; Nobuntu,...
ROSANNE CASH
northernexpress.com

A Homespun, History-rich Festival of Trees in Benzie

There are festivals of trees, and then there are Festivals of Trees. Consider this year’s three-day extravaganza (Nov. 26-28) for Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County to be one of the coolest. A near-20-year tradition, this event last year raised $7,000 for the nonprofit. This year, they’re going even bigger.
Yes Weekly

The Schaefer Center Presents Spring 2022 features BalletX: The Little Prince, Nobuntu, Rosanne Cash and more!

The Schaefer Center Presents Spring 2022 Tickets on Sale Nov. 22 at 9am. Season line-up includes BalletX: The Little Prince, Nobuntu, Rosanne Cash and more!. BOONE, NC — Tickets for the Schaefer Center Presents Spring 2022 season, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, go on sale Monday, Nov. 22 at 9am. The spring lineup features BalletX: The Little Prince, a story ballet for the entire family inspired by the classic children’s novella; Nobuntu, an all-female a capella quintet from Zimbabwe; and acclaimed Americana-country singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash. The season also includes two special family matinees designed for young audiences, part of the APPlause! Family Series: an interactive concert with Western Piedmont Symphony and excerpts from The Little Prince.
BOONE, NC
northernexpress.com

Storytime Adventures

Featuring "I'm A Turkey" by Jim Arnosky. Jim created a picture book from a catchy, spoken-word song that is a favorite in schools. This humorous song filled with factual information about turkeys is fun for Thanksgiving — & all year round.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

