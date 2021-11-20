Gopherwood Concerts: Robbie Schaefer

The Schaefer Center Presents Spring 2022 Tickets on Sale Nov. 22 at 9am. Season line-up includes BalletX: The Little Prince, Nobuntu, Rosanne Cash and more!. BOONE, NC — Tickets for the Schaefer Center Presents Spring 2022 season, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, go on sale Monday, Nov. 22 at 9am. The spring lineup features BalletX: The Little Prince, a story ballet for the entire family inspired by the classic children’s novella; Nobuntu, an all-female a capella quintet from Zimbabwe; and acclaimed Americana-country singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash. The season also includes two special family matinees designed for young audiences, part of the APPlause! Family Series: an interactive concert with Western Piedmont Symphony and excerpts from The Little Prince.
